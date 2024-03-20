Warzone players furious with HRM-9 nerf as SMG meta remains “stale”

Warzone players have hit out at the “pitiful” nerf that the HRM-9 received in the March 19 update, as they’re “tired” of the SMG being run in every lobby.

Over the last few weeks, Warzone players have rejoiced as the battle royale’s meta has been in its most diverse state for quite some time.

A whole load of guns have proven to be viable and competitive options, including some funky options that are propped up by one particular attachment.

Despite the openness in the meta, there are still some guns that are more popular than others. The HRM-9 has been one of these, with the SMG continuing to be run in all types of lobbies by all types of players despite being hit with some big nerfs.

Article continues after ad

The SMG was nerfed again during the March 19 update for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, with its Max Damage Range being decreased to 11.30 meters, down from 12.95. Some players aren’t happy, though, and wanted bigger changes.

Article continues after ad

“They must still be planning skins for the HRM as that’s the most pitiful nerf I’ve ever seen,” one player said.

“HRM nerf is a joke. The meta guns have been the same for so long at this point. Getting tired of literally every player in ranked lobbies using Ram-7 and HRM,” another annoyed player said. “I’m ready for a whole new SUB meta with a new S3 gun. HRM meta has been great but it’s getting stale,” another agreed.

Article continues after ad

Others claimed that the SMG will “most likely be meta” and that it needs a nerf to its damage values rather than its damage ranges. “The HRM nerf looks super insignificant,” they added.

Some fans argued that the SMG was already “overrated” before this nerf and that Warzone players should have switched to the ARM9 or the WSP9 anyway.

It remains to be seen if the HRM-9 does completely fall away from the battle royale’s meta or if it remains competitive for a little longer.