Scrapped Warzone finisher would have let players teabag their enemies

Published: 6/Jan/2021 7:57

by Brad Norton
Warzone gameplay with Halo teabagging
Activision / Bungie

While Activision has seemingly scrapped this content, leaked footage has revealed what a proper ‘teabag’ would look like as a Finishing Move in both Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Finishing Moves are all about adding insult to injury. You need to stand directly behind an opponent to get one going, meaning you’ve really outplayed your opposition. While most are harmless, some can really get your enemies seething.

Whether it’s having your pet dog come in to get the kill, or Captain Price flicking a cigar on the corpse of his foe, there’s a lot you can do to get on people’s nerves. Modern Warfare provided dozens of these unique animations that can be used across regular multiplayer and Warzone’s battle royale experience.

Some have certainly toed the line in the past, though leaked footage has shown that Activision once wanted to go well beyond that line. It turns out they had a fully animated teabag emote ready to go.

Labeled as the ‘Bag ‘Em’ Finishing Move in the game’s files, the unreleased animation has you properly embarrassing your target. After stabbing them in the back, your enemy falls to the ground face up. From here, your chosen Operator politely crouches over them, chopping their crotch all the while.

It’s the age-old insult brought to life. Rather than mashing the crouch button to quickly teabag, this animation would have really let you assert dominance. 

There’s no telling why it was never properly released into the game. Though the Finishing Move has seemingly been present in Modern Warfare’s files since Season 3. Developers put the work in to craft the unique animation but it hasn’t yet seen the light of day.

Perhaps it was deemed just a little too crude for the general public. Or maybe it’s being held for a future update down the line. Only time will tell if it ever makes it into Warzone.

Call of Duty Advanced Warfare gameplay
Activision
Teabagging has been a staple in gaming culture for many years now.

As with the development of any game, there’s always plenty of content cut throughout the process. Though this animation seems completely finished. So Activision had intended to release it at some stage.

For now though, you’ll just have to do things the old-fashioned way. If you’re looking to ridicule your enemies, there’s nothing like some tactical crouching to get the job done.

Hilarious Warzone bug shows why you shouldn’t call Loadout Drops on a train

Published: 6/Jan/2021 4:16

by Brad Norton
Warzone train gameplay
Activision

Loadout Drops have been quite problematic in Warzone lately and another new bug shows why you should never call one in while on a train cruising through Verdansk.

Loadout Drops are supposed to your saving grace in any given Warzone lobby. After saving up with your team, all of the most powerful weapons become available. Though things haven’t quite been working as intended of late.

Some Loadout bugs have made players invincible, others have frozen squads in place and ruined their matches. Now, there’s an over the top issue that comes when trying to call down your custom classes on a train.

The train has been a part of Verdansk for a few seasons now, and Loadout Drops have worked just fine. Since the latest update, however, you’re going to want to avoid mixing the two at all costs.

Note to self: Don’t call loadouts on train from CODWarzone

Early into a regular game on January 5, Reddit user ‘flaice’ was caught off guard by a series of mishaps. While standing on the moving train, they figured it was time to upgrade their equipment. Though upon throwing the Loadout marker, things were immediately off to a buggy start.

The player dropped their marker on one section of the train before it appeared well down the line. They had to navigate their way through and climb over some obstacles before getting to their drop.

When they got within range, things went from bad to worse. No prompt appeared on screen to let them equip a Loadout. It awkwardly pushed them away, glitched them down through the train momentarily, before eventually just killing them outright.

Their teammate couldn’t help but laugh in the moment. Though neither player could use the Loadout Drop they’d just saved up for. It was completely broken and clearly lethal.

Warzone trains
Activision
Trains have been a core part of the Warzone experience for a few seasons now, but Loadout Drops just don’t mix well.

Awkward geometry has had this effect in the past. Either launching players across the map or just slaughtering them on the spot. But it’s clear now that Loadout Drops don’t mix well with the many objects on the Verdansk train.

If you’ve got one ready, make sure you safely exit the vehicle before trying to call it in. The last thing you want is for your team to be laughing as your own Loadout Drop ends your run.