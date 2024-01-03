Warzone players shower devs with praise as Raven locks in MTZ Interceptor tweaks

Warzone developers at Raven Software have been showered with praise by the community upon locking in the BR’s next highly-requested balance pass, one specifically targeting the MTZ Interceptor.

For a full month now CoD players have been dropping into Urzikstan by the thousand as the Warzone community acclimates not only to the new map, but to all the gameplay overhauls brought with MW3’s Season 1 integration.

While the major update helped reinvigorate the popular Battle Royale, it hasn’t all gone according to plan. With some significant bugs and controversial design choices, there’s been plenty of criticism. One area of conversation in particular, however, has revolved around the game’s balance.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With dozens of weapons and countless more attachments to keep in alignment, balancing Warzone is no small feat. But a few outliers have been all but dominating of late, and now, devs are looking to clamp down on one of the most divisive.

Activision The MTZ Interceptor has been one of Warzone’s top-performing weapons since Season 1 kicked off.

After weeks of clamoring for an MTZ Interceptor nerf, Raven Software addressed the situation on January 3. “We’ve seen your questions about weapon balance,” the official dev Twitter account said.

“We’re happy to confirm that an update is coming mid next week. And yes, that includes changes to the MTZ Interceptor!”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Exactly what these changes may look like, is anyone’s guess for the time being. It’s worth noting the phrasing here as ‘nerfs’ wasn’t part of the language. Perhaps a broader overhaul is in store for the devastating Marksman Rifle.

Article continues after ad

Naturally, the CoD community was largely elated by the news. Not just for the changes themselves, but for the early heads-up from the dev team, not something players have been accustomed to throughout Warzone’s history.

Article continues after ad

“Oh my God, I love you so much for this communication,” one player said in the replies. “Nice. Crazy what communication can do for a company,” another said.

Exactly what else is set to change in the next balance patch remains under wraps for now, so we’ll just have to wait and see what Raven has in store for the next phase of Warzone.

Article continues after ad

Also on the horizon is Season 1 Reloaded, slated for Wednesday, January 17. So with balancing tweaks and new content all just around the corner, Warzone fans should be kept plenty busy in the weeks to come.