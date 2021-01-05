Drift0r exposes game-breaking Warzone exploit that guarantees "bot lobbies" - Dexerto

Popular Call of Duty YouTuber Drift0r has released a new video that exposes a massive, game-breaking exploit allowing Warzone players to get into “bot lobbies” most of the time, and “lower-skilled than normal” lobbies other times.

After Drift0r previously teased on Twitter that he had discovered something “much worse than the DMR-14” in Warzone, a new video reveals that he almost certainly wasn’t over-exaggerating.

According to a brand new video from the CoD YouTuber, a brand new Warzone exploit allows players to get into some very low skilled lobbies.

Drift0r says that about “two-thirds of the time” he was able to get into “very easy, bot, low-skilled lobbies” and the other “one-third of the time” he got into lobbies that weren’t bot lobbies, but were certainly lower-skilled than normal.

“You’re not just removing skill-based matchmaking,” Drift0r said, “but you’re actually going the other way, way back down into low K/D territory and getting very easy first time players that have no idea what’s going on.”

Some of the results shown in the video are pretty staggering. One of the lobbies that Drift0r was able to get into reportedly had an average of a 0.79 K/D amongst players and the YouTuber said he was able to get fifth place in that lobby simply by rushing.

As for instructions on the exploit, Drift0r says that he’s not going to explain how to do the cheat itself, due to the fact that it would essentially ruin the game.

“The facts on this video are ‘dude, trust me bro,’ which is the worst kind of facts… but if I show you the facts, I ruin my favorite game, I have to destroy something I love in order to show the truth, which is not a position I want to be in,” Drift0r said.

In order to completely nip the cheat the proverbial bud, the YouTuber instead decided to send all of the information over to Activision themselves before the video went live, so that they can deal with it and fix the game before it becomes too widespread.

While SBMM is a hot topic within the community right now, this seems to be so gamebreaking that if it became more widespread, it would make the experience awful, so it’s probably a good thing that we don’t know how to do it. That being said, as Drift0r points out in the video, it’s probably only a matter of time before more people figure it out for themselves.