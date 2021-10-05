Warzone player gets revenge on hacking teammate with helicopter bait

Realizing his teammate was hacking, a Warzone player decided to take the matter into his own hands and eliminated the cheater with a simple helicopter bait.

Although Warzone is one of the most popular battle royale titles in the genre, it’s garnered a reputation for the abundance of cheaters that can be found in almost every single match.

Whether it’s aimbots, teleportation hacks, or players hiding underneath the map, it seems as if third-party software is capable of doing anything in Warzone.

However, with Raven Software revealing that an anti-cheat is set to be added alongside the Vanguard integration, players are desperate for the update to drop.

In the meantime, some members of the community have decided to take action against cheaters on their own by eliminating them from matches, even if they’re in their squad.

Warzone player crashes helicopter to eliminate cheater

During a game of Trios, Anthony Brown was paired with another party of two and quickly noticed that one of the players was landing a lot of suspicious shots.

It didn’t take him long to realize that one of them was hacking, so when they decided to hop into a helicopter, Anthony knew he had a chance to take revenge.

Flying around the Array POI, the hacker asked Anthony to take the driver’s seat so he could rain down bullets on the enemies below. Happily agreeing, Anthony immediately aimed the helicopter at the Array structure and ditched the vehicle before it blew up.

It’s fair to say the cheater wasn’t too pleased he’d be taken down and quickly responded with “who cares” when Anthony accused him of cheating.

Anthony could have easily pretended to not notice the hacker and used it to his advantage to get the win. However, he opted to do the right thing and take out the cheater to stop him from ruining the match for the rest of the lobby.

Hopefully, after the Vanguard integration, they’ll be an automated detection system that means that Anthony will no longer have to crash any more helicopters, but only time will tell.