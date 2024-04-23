Popular MW2 AR has “insane” TTK in Warzone after buffs

An assault rifle from Modern Warfare 2, which had previously been pretty popular in Warzone, actually has an “insane” TTK these days after some buffs.

When the integration between Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone first happened, a fair bit was carried forward from the previous game, Modern Warfare 2. However, weapons from MW2 were given the cold shoulder in the early going.

Plenty of fans complained that the older guns were “unusable” compared to their newer counterparts, urging the devs to make some much-needed changes. Over the last few updates, weapons from Modern Warfare 2 have gotten some love and are back in the meta conversation once again.

The TR-76 Geist, which dominated the battle royale for a good period after being added to Modern Warfare 2, is one of those that is back on the rise after receiving some buffs in previous MW3 updates.

“Especially for Resurgence style gameplay, this is a great, great rifle choice. Relatively easy to use and it’s close to mid-range TTK is insane,” Warzone guru WhosImmortal said in his April 22 video on the best MW2 weapons in the battle royale.

He noted that it’s incredibly “reliable” and that’s because the AR “has seen some buffs across the last couple of updates” which makes it a “phenomenal” option as well.

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel : Bruen Bridle Heavy

: Bruen Bridle Heavy Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support

: Bruen Heavy Support Optic : MK.3 Reflector

: MK.3 Reflector Magazine: 45-round mag

As noted, the Geist isn’t the only gun from Modern Warfare 2 that has been hyped up recently. WhosImmortal has also shown some love to the FTAC Recon, even though that only comes with a maximum ammo capacity of 15 rounds.

The STB-556 has also been hailed as the “#1 meta” weapon choice from MW2, but it also lacks the ammo capacity to really take over.