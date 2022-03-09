Warzone March 9 update: Vargo 52 ammo & Nebula V fixes, full patch notes

The Call of Duty Warzone March 9 update is filled with bug fixes for the game’s new Vargo 52 assault rifle as well as the Nebula V bomb which has been running into issues.

Raven Software has been tweaking the balance of power in Warzone with its latest patches, the most recent of which introduced a bug fix that effectively nerfed a popular Bren loadout.

While the meta will remain largely untouched in light of the March 9 update, there’s plenty of housekeeping Raven wants to address in the new patch that should do away with frustrating glitches.

Take a look at everything in the Warzone March 9 update below that should have already hit the live servers.

Advertisement

Vargo 52 reload bug

Warzone players have been running into problems with the new Vargo 52 rifle while trying to load the next clip. Raven Software are hoping to resolve the issues that would prevent the AR from refilling ammunition.

This comes shortly after its debut in the battle royale shook up the meta with Warzone streamers like Swagg and JDOG giving it high praise.

Read more: NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman explain what Warzone 2 needs to be a success

While people are adopting the new weapon into their loadouts, the devs are looking to quell any bugs that may have shipped with it.

Nebula V Bomb fix

Though new Nebula V Bomb has proven to be a bit overpowered since entering Warzone thanks to a few bugs that affected everything from killstreaks and equipment.

Advertisement

Raven found that the item would actually stop other players from using things like cars and killstreaks, and even prevented other people from calling their own Nebula V bomb.

Though the devs will keep an eye on the status of the Nebula V, this update should go a long way to clean up its more pressing issues.

Take a look at the complete Warzone March 9 update patch notes below, courtesy of Raven Software.

Warzone March 9 patch notes