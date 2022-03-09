NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman explain what Warzone 2 needs to be a success

The hype surrounding Warzone 2 is growing by the day, and streaming stars NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman have outlined what they think will make the next game’s map a big hit among fans.



After the difficulties that Warzone has suffered in recent months, it’s no surprise that many players and streamers are already looking ahead to Warzone 2. Devs have admitted that continuously updating the original Warzone has led to issues, so it’s hoped that Warzone 2 will be the fresh start the game needs.

The map is a crucial aspect of any battle royale, and it’s vital that Warzone 2 nails this from the get-go. Players have been critical of Caldera since its launch, so another sub-par map could be disastrous for a game looking to start on the right foot.

Popular streamers NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman have had their say on what the Warzone 2’s map needs to do to get players back onside.

In a video taken from a recent stream, Nick and Tim explained that they felt Warzone should embrace Modern Warfare 2 as the core of the new map.

While discussing the possibilities for Warzone 2, Cloakzy started out by saying: “We’re going to be playing Warzone, and we’re going to be landing Highrise and ending in Favela, or something crazy.

“That’s what I said I wanted,” replied Tim. “I want to land at Highrise and run through Terminal and end up in Favela.”

“Okay, but since the beginning of Warzone we always talked about this,” said Nick. “They make these great Call of Duty maps and then they just die. Why?”

Put them in Warzone,” Nick continued. “I completely agree, that’s a great idea.”

Modern Warfare 2 is widely expected to be the 2022 CoD, with rumors and leaks hinting that classic arenas from the 2009 original could show up. So it’s definitely a possibility that Warzone 2’s launch map could be heavily inspired by both the old and new titles.

Modern Warfare 2 remains one of the most beloved games in the series, and fans would no doubt love to see their favorite classic maps become their new landing site in Warzone 2.