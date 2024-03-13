Warzone March 13 patch notes: Cluster Mine nerf, attachment changes, more

A new Warzone patch has been deployed, bringing changes to Cluster Mines, the JAK Maglift kit, and a few other notables. Here are the full patch notes for today’s Warzone update.

While Season 2 of MW3 is nearly over, that hasn’t stopped Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software from pushing through another patch addressing key community concerns in Warzone.

In particular, the latest patch covers the rise of the JAK Maglift, and other attachments, while introducing a change to how Cluster Mines work. There’s also a small buff to Black Site keys for Warzone players to take advantage of, which sees a drop rate increase ever so slightly, and a few bug fixes covering the new Killstreak.

Without further ado, here’s the full patch notes for March 13’s Warzone update.

Weapons

Assault Rifles

Holger 556 Ascent Lord Stock Revised Attachment description to better reflect its true statistics. This heavy stock provides better accuracy and recoil control.



FR 5.56 FR Sprinter & Recon Stock Pad Stocks Replaced Sprint Speed with Tactical Sprint Speed in the list of Pros to align with the true statistics.



Sniper Rifles

Longbow JAK Tyrant 762 Kit Removed 30% hipfire spread benefit. Increased aim down sight time to 470ms, up from 390ms.



Gameplay

Cluster Mines It now requires two mines from a Cluster Mine to down a full-plated Player. A Player with no plates will be downed by one mine from a Cluster Mine.



Black Sites Increased the drop rate of Black Site keys to 5%, up from 1%.



Bug Fixes