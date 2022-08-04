Warzone guru IceManIsaac unveils “insane TTK” AR build after August 3 patch

Following the nerfs to the NZ-41 and KG M40 in the Warzone August 3 patch, IceManIsaac has showcased an alternative meta AR loadout with an unmatched TTK.

Raven Software didn’t wait long after Season 4 Reloaded to push out a balance patch to adjust the power of a set of meta ARs.

With both the NZ-41 and the KG M40 having their headshot damage multipliers reduced, the August 3 update aimed to balance some of the most picked weapons in the game.

Although these nerfs will not be enough to knock these guns out of the top tier, they have encouraged the community to test out other ARs on the fringe of the meta.

Well, Warzone YouTube IceManIsaac has done exactly that and identified a specific build for the Cooper Carbine that achieves an “insane TTK”.

Best Cooper Carbine loadout in Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: 22″ Cooper Carbine

22″ Cooper Carbine Optic: SVT 40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT 40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Cooper Custom Padded

Cooper Custom Padded Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition: Compressed Rounds

Compressed Rounds Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk2: On-Hand

Although the Cooper Carbine didn’t receive a buff in the recent patch, the nerfs to the NZ-41 and KG M40 has put the spotlight back on the powerful Vanguard AR.

As noted by IceManIsaac, the weapon has minimal recoil and is absolutely lethal in long-range gunfights, making it perfect for dispatching enemies on Caldera.

While the build above is relatively standard, IceManIsaac has made one key change that completely transforms the loadout, and that’s Compressed Rounds.

This ammunition change does come with a little more kickback, but it also significantly improves the Cooper’s damage, giving it an “insane TTK”.

Showcasing all of the data in his video, IceManIsaac outlines all of the TTK charts for the Cooper Carbine, NZ-41, and KG M40.

With his loadout, the Cooper outshines all of the competition and is definitely worth using in your matches if you’re looking to eliminate your foes with ease.

Remember, running the H4 Blixen or Marco 5 alongside this setup will ensure you have a well-rounded and versatile loadout.