Warzone Feb 5 patch notes: Stim glitch fix, Cold War gun changes, new playlists, more

Published: 5/Feb/2021 2:24 Updated: 5/Feb/2021 3:19

by Brad Norton
Raven Software has announced a brand new Warzone update for February 5, fixing the controversial Stim glitch and improving Black Ops Cold War weapons across the board.

The most important aspect of the new Warzone patch is a fix for the Stim glitch issue. The controversial bug allowed players to abuse Stims and remain alive in the gas. This new fix should outright remove the exploit, according to the patch notes. It’s worth keeping in mind, however, this particular problem has been ‘fixed’ multiple times already, to no avail. 

Another key adjustment in today’s update is for all Black Ops Cold War weapons. Players quickly noticed a major reload issue with Treyarch’s new guns. Sprinting towards the end of the animation would often cancel the reload altogether, leaving you empty-handed.

Here’s everything you need to know about the update, including the release times, new playlists, and full patch notes.

The Stim glitch has long been one of the most controversial bugs in Warzone.

When is the next Warzone update? Global release times

Exact download sizes are yet to be revealed for Warzone’s latest update, though Raven Software has confirmed just when we can expect to see the new patch across all platforms.

Check below for when the update will be live in your local time:

  • 11 PM PT (Feb 4)
  • 1 AM CT
  • 2 AM ET
  • 7 AM GMT (UK)
  • 8 AM CEST (EU)
  • 6 PM AEDT (AUS)

The full patch notes for the latest Warzone update can be found below.

Warzone February 5 update patch notes

GENERAL

  • New fix to remove infinite stim glitch.
    • Dev note: Issue stemmed from player getting stuck in throwback state after throwing back a live grenade.
  • Adjusted match bonus and kill XP reward of Kingslayer mode to be more in line with Verdansk BR.
    • Dev note: This is part of our continued effort to normalize XP rewards across our various game modes.

WEAPONS

  • Adjusted the timing of ammo replenishment during empty reloads for BOCW weapons.

OPERATORS

  • Certain operator missions for Stitch should now track as intended.

GUNSMITH

  • Fixed visual for the “Heavy Handed” Sledgehammer in the Player Armory.

BARRACKS

  • Fixed issue where at high prestige levels, progress towards next level shown in Barracks Seasonal Progression did not match what was shown on the top banner of the main menu.

STORE

  • Removed Tier Skips from Modern Warfare Bundles.
  • Previewing Bruiser Cord watch in the Hot Shot Bundle will now display correct watch.
  • Fixed various minor issues including images, icons, and names .

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed a crash that occurs when launching the game due to changes being made to Windows GDI32.
Black Ops Cold War weapons should reload more effectively than ever in Warzone.

New Warzone playlists in Feb 5 update

In addition to the changes detailed above, Raven have also shuffled around the available playlists in Warzone, including the return of the Armored Royale mode.

Here are all of the available playlists following the update:

Adding

  • Verdansk BR – Armored Royale
  • Plunder – Quads
  • Rebirth Island – Resurgence Trios

Removing

  • Plunder – Blood Money Trios
All Mystery Box locations on Firebase Z in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Published: 5/Feb/2021 1:16

by Tanner Pierce
One of the most important points of interest in Black Ops Zombies is the the moving Mystery Box. Here are all the Mystery Box locations, at least that we know about as of the time of this writing, in the brand new map Firebase Z.

In Zombies, there’s no better feeling than getting a really powerful weapon from the mystery box. Gambling that 950 points and getting a high level weapon means that you don’t have to worry about searching for one for the rest of the game. That is, if you can find the box.

The mystery box always moves around the map and it even starts in a different place every time, making it a bit annoying to find, and that’s no different on Firebase Z, the brand new Zombies map to hit Black Ops Cold War.

That being said, here’s a helpful list of everywhere you’ll be able to find the box on the new map.

Firebase Z players are able to grab the new wonder weapon out of the Mystery Box.

Mystery Box locations

Making your way to the first mystery box is a bit of a challenge. Firebase Z is split up into two areas: the main starting area, which is a small village, and the actual Firebase site.

From what players have been able to surmise, not only is there one box spawn location in the small village but it won’t actually spawn there at the start of your game; it’ll be somewhere over in the base.

Over in the base, however, there’s a few areas where players will be able to find the mystery box. If you want a quick tip, remember that the box will emit a large blue beam into the air, so if you’re ever confused, look for that.

  • Courtyard: this spawn is in the main starting village in the central outside area. It’s pretty hard to miss.
  • Planning Offices: as soon as you come out of the teleporter in the base, open the door to your left. The spawn point will be inside the building upstairs.
  • Rocky Defense: This spawn point is located in the area outside of the Reactor rooms, where the the Artillery Strike is located.
  • Motor Pool: This spawn point can be found after leaving the room with the Rai K 84 Blueprint and making your way back to main starting area.
  • Barracks: If you open the door next to Tombstone and run down the main path, you’ll find this spawn point.
  • Jungle Defense: After you turn on the only Aether Reactor found outside, the blast should open up another area right behind it. The spawn can be found there.
As far as we know, the Mystery Box can be found in 6 different locations in Firebase Z.

It’s important to point out that, unfortunately, there’s no way of knowing if these are the only locations, they are just the one’s we know about right now. As more arise, we will update this article.

Keep it locked to Dexerto for more Black Ops Cold War Firebase Z guides, including how to Pack-A-Punch your weapon and how to complete the Easter Egg once it goes live.