Logo
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War weapons have major reload issue in Warzone

Published: 22/Dec/2020 3:11

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War guns in Warzone
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

Black Ops Cold War’s weapons have only just transitioned over to Warzone but players have already uncovered a major reload issue that could have you swapping back over to Modern Warfare loadouts.

With both Black Ops and Modern Warfare weapons to choose from, Warzone players have plenty of options when it comes to crafting the best loadouts. You can mix and match guns from both in a single setup, or just stick exclusively to one or the other.

While weapons from Treyarch’s new release might seem more powerful early on, there’s a huge downside that’s only just come to light. Having been created from the ground up for a new title on a different engine with unique features and systems, not everything functions perfectly when copied over to Warzone.

One glaring issue comes when trying to reload guns from the Cold War-era game in Activision’s battle royale title. They function differently compared to Modern Warfare’s weapons, leading to a slower reload time across the board.

PSA: Non-tactical reloads for all cold war guns are currently broken from CODWarzone

While playing through a typical match on December 21, ‘BigPrice’ noticed something off about the reload with their Black Ops Cold War gun. The FFAR 1 seemed to have reloaded properly. Though before they could get a shot off, they noticed their magazine was still empty.

Despite the animation clearly showing a fresh mag being placed back into the Assault Rifle, they had to flee. Sprinting at the very last moment of the animation actually canceled the entire reload.

This is completely different from Modern Warfare’s weapons. The moment you see a new clip locked into place, you can sprint and cancel the rest of the animation. The reload will still go through and you’ll have a new mag at the ready. 

For Black Ops weapons, this means you have to sit through every single frame. Even if the magazine looks like it’s already settled in, you still have to wait. If your mag is completely empty, expect slower reload times across the board.

Black Ops Cold War guns
Activision
Using Black Ops Cold War guns in Warzone could leave you empty handed if you don’t pay close attention to the reload animation.

Whether it’s an AR, and SMG, or anything else, you’ll have to keep this in the back of your mind. Doing anything to cancel the reload animation early will leave you empty-handed. You” have to repeat the process all again.

If you’re sticking with Modern Warfare weapons, however, this doesn’t apply whatsoever. There’s no telling if weapons across both titles will match up down the line. This could be an intended feature after all. Regardless, it could change how you look at Black Ops guns in Warzone.

Call of Duty

Brutal Warzone glitch makes Cold War attachment visible through walls

Published: 22/Dec/2020 0:35 Updated: 22/Dec/2020 0:41

by Michael Gwilliam
Treyarch/swiftler79

Share

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

A new glitch has been discovered in Call of Duty: Warzone that makes Black Ops Cold War’s flashlight attachment (and potentially others) able to be seen through walls and doors.

Warzone’s launch within the confines of Black Ops Cold War Cold War has been met with a lot of controversy from players. Now, with guns from both BOCW and Modern Warfare being included, some unwanted glitches have surfaced.

The flashlight attachment in BOCW can be pretty useful, unlocked for guns at a relatively low level, and do their job at highlighting enemy players from a fair distance away

Because of this, the flashlight has become a staple on maps such as Cartel where enemies are often hiding in the tall grass near the B flag on domination. Furthermore, some have been using it on their weapons in Warzone as well, not to mention the ground-loot guns that come with it attached.

Activision
Players may want to think twice before using the flashlight in Warzone.

You would think too, that due to Warzone’s map sizes, the flashlight would be a great go-to attachment, and that could be the case if it wasn’t for some brutal glitches.

As demonstrated on Warzone Reddit page, a player was waiting inside of a room in a building on Verdansk and could see an enemy’s flashlight literally clip through the door.

With the opponent’s position given away without them even realizing it, the player was able to blow them away the second the door opened, getting the down before moving in for the kill.

PSA- Flashlight attachments can be seen clipping through walls from CODWarzone

It does seem like the enemy player may have shown up briefly on the Redditor’s map just before they opened the door, but if they didn’t notice, the fact that the attachment gave away their position could be enough to push people away from the flashlight.

So far, it seems like this bug is only affecting Mounted Flashlight, but it’s possible that it could end up applying to the Nightstalker Spotlight and the Tiger Team Spotlight as well, since those offer the same type of effect.

Of course, this could just end up being as the developers intended, because certain attachments, such as Modern Warfare’s 5mw and Tac Lasers, can be seen from far away. So far, there hasn’t been any comment from the devs on the bug, so be sure to be on the lookout for it in the patch notes fore future updates.