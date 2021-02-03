 Vikkstar mocks bizarre claims he quit Warzone over fear of being caught cheating - Dexerto
Vikkstar mocks bizarre claims he quit Warzone over fear of being caught cheating

Published: 3/Feb/2021 17:30

by Jacob Hale
vikkstar warzone london royal ravens hoodie
Activision/Instagram: vikkstagram

Vikkstar Warzone

Popular streamer Vikram ‘Vikkstar’ Singh Barn has hit out at unfounded claims that he took a break from Warzone out of fear of being caught hacking.

On January 30, Vikkstar revealed that he was going to be quitting the game for the foreseeable future. His reason, he explained, was the abundance of hackers in the game, an issue that has been echoed by many of the game’s top content creators.

Saying that the game is in an “awful, awful state,” Vikk, a COD Partner and co-owner of Call of Duty League franchise London Royal Ravens, has clearly reached boiling point.

While his comments on the game have become widespread, and seemingly inspired the devs to provide an update, some critics have turned the accusations on Vikk instead.

vikkstar london royal ravens
Instagram: vikkstagram
Vikkstar is heavily invested in Call of Duty.

Top streamers and players are always going to be subject to cheating accusations. Players such as Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff and Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier are regularly accused of hacking, but it is usually simply a matter of insane raw skill in Verdansk.

Vikkstar himself isn’t usually targeted by hacking accusations, but now he’s had to come out and publicly laugh off accusations.

He said: “There have been a good few people in my mentions convinced that I have been hacking on Warzone & the reason I stopped posting is because I was afraid I would be caught & banned.”

Vikk added that the accusations are “both hilarious & terrifying,” calling accusers “small-minded” and laughing at the conspiracy theory.

He also responded to a fan who said that there’s “no way he’s hacking” with his aim in true humble Vikkstar fashion. “Facts,” he agreed. “I’m not top tier and I’m very much okay with it.”

Obviously, we can’t exactly prove whether or not Vikkstar is hacking, but it seems unlikely given how much he’s fought against cheating.

That said, he’s taking the accusations in his stride and obviously sees the funny side in it.

NICKMERCS reveals his Cold War MP5 loadout that still shreds in Warzone

Published: 3/Feb/2021 16:56

by James Busby
Activision / NICKMERCS (YouTube)

NICKMERCS Warzone Warzone Season 1

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has dusted off the MP5, showcasing just how lethal the iconic SMG can still be. 

The MP5 dominated both the casual and competitive CoD scene in both Cold War and Warzone, but guns like the FFAR and MAC-10 have now taken the top spot. While the MP5 may have dropped in popularity, the Cold War version still boasts decent kill potential thanks to its fast rate of fire, fantastic mobility, and accurate hip fire.  

While the majority of Warzone’s playerbase utilized the MP5 since the game’s release, there has been a rather drastic change in the SMG meta. This has led to many players dropping the MP5 altogether, despite it being one of the fastest killing SMGs in the game. Whether you’re looking to shake things up or just want another SMG that will get the job done, then NICKMERCS’ Cold War MP5 loadout ticks all the boxes.

NICKMERCS’ MP5 Warzone loadout

MP5
Activision / Treyarch
Cold War’s MP5 has an incredibly fast rate of fire.
  • Barrel: 9.5″ Task Force
  • Stock: No Stock 
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Ammunition: STANAG 50 Rnd Drum
  • Rear Grip: Speed Tape

Nick’s MP5 loadout is all about boosting the gun’s range, mobility, and damage. It may deal pitiful mid to long-range damage, but it absolutely melts opponents in close-quarter firefights. 

The 9.5” Task Force is the bread and butter of this particular loadout as it increases the MP5’s damage, range, and bullet velocity. Not only does this greatly diminish the number of bullets needed to down an enemy, but the added bullet velocity also quickens the TTK. 

Next up is the No Stock attachment. This completely removes the stock and lightens the MP5, making it a lot more mobile and increases the sprint to fire time. When you combine this with the added ADS time from the Speed Tape, you have a very reactive loadout that enables hyper-aggressive play. 

The Field Agent Foregrip and STANAG 50 Rnd Drum. The Field Agent Foregrip is a must as it decreases both the MP5’s horizontal and vertical recoil. While this won’t matter all that much in close-quarter scenarios, you’ll need a little extra accuracy for foes who are a little further afield. 

Lastly, the STANAG 50 Rnd Drum will give you enough bullets to shred through multiple opponents without having to constantly reload. Even if you miss a few shots, the extra ammunition will keep you in the fight. 

While the MP5 may not be the go-to SMG in Warzone, NICKMERCS did manage to put on a 22 kill game, proving that this Cold War variant is still a decent pick. 