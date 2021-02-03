Vikkstar mocks bizarre claims he quit Warzone over fear of being caught cheating - Dexerto

Popular streamer Vikram ‘Vikkstar’ Singh Barn has hit out at unfounded claims that he took a break from Warzone out of fear of being caught hacking.

On January 30, Vikkstar revealed that he was going to be quitting the game for the foreseeable future. His reason, he explained, was the abundance of hackers in the game, an issue that has been echoed by many of the game’s top content creators.

Saying that the game is in an “awful, awful state,” Vikk, a COD Partner and co-owner of Call of Duty League franchise London Royal Ravens, has clearly reached boiling point.

While his comments on the game have become widespread, and seemingly inspired the devs to provide an update, some critics have turned the accusations on Vikk instead.

Top streamers and players are always going to be subject to cheating accusations. Players such as Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff and Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier are regularly accused of hacking, but it is usually simply a matter of insane raw skill in Verdansk.

Vikkstar himself isn’t usually targeted by hacking accusations, but now he’s had to come out and publicly laugh off accusations.

He said: “There have been a good few people in my mentions convinced that I have been hacking on Warzone & the reason I stopped posting is because I was afraid I would be caught & banned.”

Vikk added that the accusations are “both hilarious & terrifying,” calling accusers “small-minded” and laughing at the conspiracy theory.

He also responded to a fan who said that there’s “no way he’s hacking” with his aim in true humble Vikkstar fashion. “Facts,” he agreed. “I’m not top tier and I’m very much okay with it.”

Obviously, we can’t exactly prove whether or not Vikkstar is hacking, but it seems unlikely given how much he’s fought against cheating.

That said, he’s taking the accusations in his stride and obviously sees the funny side in it.