 Game-breaking Infinite Stim glitch fixed again in Warzone - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Game-breaking Infinite Stim glitch fixed again in Warzone

Published: 21/Nov/2020 12:07 Updated: 21/Nov/2020 13:16

by Joe Craven
Warzone character looking over map next to Stim
Activision

Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone’s frustrating infinite Stim glitch is back in the battle royale, despite having been “fixed” multiple times in past seasons. Activision were quick to respond once again though, announcing that the issue has yet again been patched.

Even with Warzone’s monumental popularity, there have been multiple invasive glitches that have threatened to affect the battle royale’s level-playing field. From the demon gun glitch to getting stuck in random textures, Infinity Ward have been quick to respond to any seriously significant bugs.

Another issue, which has reared its head in past seasons, is the infinite Stim Shot glitch. As it sounds, this allows players to use the healing Stim Shot an unlimited number of times, as opposed to the one or two charges players should be able to use.

This obviously skews the balance of play in favor of the Stim Shot owner, who can sit in the toxic gas and endlessly heal themselves. In this way, it can quite simply hand victories to those players abusing it.

stimshot in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Stim Shot returned in Black Ops Cold War, working in the same way as Modern Warfare and Warzone.

We have seen the Stim Shot issue in previous seasons of Warzone, with Infinity Ward issuing a prompt patch each time.

However, previous patches have not been enough to stop it returning in Season 6. YouTuber MarleyThirteen shared a clip showing an enemy endlessly stimming while on top of one of Verdansk’s buildings.

Despite being deep in the gas, they are able to consistently heal themselves and avoid a late elimination. Needless to say, any opponent who finds themself in a similar situation without a Stim Shot will be swiftly killed.

Infinite Stim Glitch Is Back from CODWarzone

Players quickly called on Infinity Ward to release a patch given the serious nature of the exploit and how it can quite literally decide the outcome of a Warzone match.

The developers obliged, announcing on November 19 that an issue allowing players to use items infinitely has been fixed.

Only time will tell if the next patch is enough to eradicate this particular exploit for good.

Call of Duty

Treyarch tease sniper buff in next Black Ops Cold War update

Published: 21/Nov/2020 10:50

by Joe Craven
M82 on Satellite in CoD: Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War treyarch

Treyarch developer Tony Flame has teased sniping fans with a potential buff for the M82 in Black Ops Cold War’s next balancing update. 

Sniping in Black Ops Cold War has, despite the game being just a week or so old, already become a slightly contentious topic in the community. It seems that Treyarch have sought to mitigate snipers’ slow ADS speeds by upping aim assist.

However, this has led to players simultaneously calling for them to be buffed and nerfed.

In the first major Black Ops Cold War update, from November 20, Treyarch nerfed snipers’ movement speeds and ADS times slightly. There were also major nerfs for the M16, AUG and FFAR 1.

Custom Games
Activision / Treyarch
More balancing updates for BOCW are expected imminently.

While Treyarch have so far been tight-lipped about the future of the Pellington and LW3 Tundra – the game’s two bolt-action sniper rifles – they have hinted that the M82, a semi-automatic sniper rifle in the vein of the series’ Barrett 50. Cal, will be buffed in a future update.

On November 21, Tony Flame tweeted Treyarch’s “Next order of business.” Attached to the caption was an image of the M82, and then an image of a car being refueled.

Many took this as confirmation of a future buff for the M82, which has started life as the weakest of three fairly average sniper rifles. Compared to past years, the ADS and one hit areas of BOCW’s snipers are all far slower and smaller.

Naturally, the replies dissolved into discussions about snipers’ place in Black Ops Cold War’s early meta. One player commented that “snipers are overpowered already”, while another argued: “Snipers need an ADS speed buff, you realize the only players complaining about snipers are bad players?”

It seems that Treyarch already have a difficult task of pleasing everybody when it comes to Black Ops Cold War’s snipers, but, with all the data and statistics behind their decisions, it’s safe to assume they wouldn’t make changes they didn’t think were necessary for the game’s fairness.

We’ll bring you the full changes to the M82 when the specifications of the buff are clear.