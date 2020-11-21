Game-breaking Infinite Stim glitch fixed again in Warzone - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Warzone’s frustrating infinite Stim glitch is back in the battle royale, despite having been “fixed” multiple times in past seasons. Activision were quick to respond once again though, announcing that the issue has yet again been patched.

Even with Warzone’s monumental popularity, there have been multiple invasive glitches that have threatened to affect the battle royale’s level-playing field. From the demon gun glitch to getting stuck in random textures, Infinity Ward have been quick to respond to any seriously significant bugs.

Another issue, which has reared its head in past seasons, is the infinite Stim Shot glitch. As it sounds, this allows players to use the healing Stim Shot an unlimited number of times, as opposed to the one or two charges players should be able to use.

This obviously skews the balance of play in favor of the Stim Shot owner, who can sit in the toxic gas and endlessly heal themselves. In this way, it can quite simply hand victories to those players abusing it.

We have seen the Stim Shot issue in previous seasons of Warzone, with Infinity Ward issuing a prompt patch each time.

However, previous patches have not been enough to stop it returning in Season 6. YouTuber MarleyThirteen shared a clip showing an enemy endlessly stimming while on top of one of Verdansk’s buildings.

Despite being deep in the gas, they are able to consistently heal themselves and avoid a late elimination. Needless to say, any opponent who finds themself in a similar situation without a Stim Shot will be swiftly killed.

Players quickly called on Infinity Ward to release a patch given the serious nature of the exploit and how it can quite literally decide the outcome of a Warzone match.

The developers obliged, announcing on November 19 that an issue allowing players to use items infinitely has been fixed.

We’ve resolved an issue in Warzone that resulted in infinite tactical items becoming available to some players at the start of the match. Thank you for your reporting and your patience while we worked to resolve this. #warzone — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) November 20, 2020

Only time will tell if the next patch is enough to eradicate this particular exploit for good.