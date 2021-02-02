NICKMERCS hits back at claims he "ruined" Warzone with loadout videos - Dexerto

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has responded to viewers that believe he has ruined Warzone with his meta loadout videos.
NICKMERCS has been creating loadout videos for Warzone since the game originally launched, which has given the Call of Duty community the opportunity to replicate his favorite weapon builds. Of course, like many CoD streamers, Nick’s loadouts have become some of the most popular in the game. In fact, it’s rare to not see Warzone players running around with competitively kitted out guns.
Whether you’re a fan of NICKMERCS’ content or prefer other Warzone personalities, there’s certainly no denying just how influential he has been in shaping the Warzone meta. Of course, this has sparked a lot of anger in the community as the majority of players only adopt the most competitive builds.
NICKMERCS loadout video response
NICKMERCS’ DMR loadout has been one of the most popular amongst Warzone players.
In a recent video, Nick addressed the opinion that he has “ruined” Warzone with his loadout videos. While a number of Warzone players have always been eager to point out how the ever-popular streamer’s loadouts have impacted the meta, it reached a climax when Nick released a video on the FFAR 1.
The Warzone streamer has been getting a lot of flak from Warzone players, with many of them taking to Nick’s Twitter and YouTube comments section to show their frustrations. “What the team and I do here is give you insights on the best guns, the news to come, and we take a lot of pride in giving that information,” explains the streamer.
Due to the highly competitive nature of Warzone, it’s understandable that the majority of the playerbase will gravitate towards these meta loadouts. After all, winning games isn’t particularly easy, especially when you’re constantly pitted against skilled squads and never-ending hacker hordes.
“A lot of you guys can’t wait for the new loadout and for me to use lots of different guns, and not just the same gun over and over again,” says Nick. “I don’t think that any of you guys should be getting upset with me about putting a loadout out there on YouTube. I mean, it’s a YouTube channel, it’s my job, it’s what I do. I’m not trying to ruin the game, I’m just trying to give you guys a little bit of insight into what I’m using.”
Nick also goes on to state how the game’s balancing is down to Activision, stating that “It’s up to the game’s developers and their whole team to keep things fresh, update things, nerf things, buff things. That’s on them, not me.” While Activision has nerfed certain guns in the past, they have often taken a fairly long time to do so.
For example, it took multiple nerfs before the DMR’s reign of terror came to an end. However, Nick does admit that he and fellow Warzone streamers do help to increase the general competitiveness of the playerbase.
“I think sometimes me and other YouTubers expedite the process of noobs getting better – that’s fine, that’s partly our job,” explains Nick. “I know the majority of you guys are cool with this and don’t care, but for those of you who do care, listen. It’s my job, I’m going to keep doing this.”
NICKMERCS’ loadouts will continue to prove popular amongst Warzone players of all skill levels, so expect to see plenty more OP builds in the future.
Activision Blizzard are behind both the Call of Duty League and Overwatch League but one is better positioned for success than the other — surprisingly, it’s the newer competition that’s in a better state. Can the latter be saved by learning lessons from the former?
The Overwatch League is the most ambitious attempt at replicating a traditional sports model in esports to date. Charging anywhere from $30m to $60m for investors to acquire a city-based team, Activision Blizzard planned for the competition to thrive off of home events. We’re approaching the fourth season of the league and they’re yet to get this model off the ground.
After only three seasons, viewership is trending the wrong way. While the developer tried to pedal a narrative about it increasing by comparing different metrics year-on-year, the league’s viewership actually dropped 61.4% in Season 3 when compared to the metrics from 2019.
The Call of Duty League launched a couple of years after the Overwatch League but it seems much more promising. It’s not perfect by any stretch of the imagination but, with any hope, it will continue to grow and prove that different models can be viable in the industry. I had a look at some of the problems facing the OWL and how the CDL is positioned in these same areas. The results surprised me.
OpTic Gaming returned to its rightful owner, H3CZ, in the off-season, and excitement for the league has never been higher.
Leagues ahead of the competition
The stars of the show
Call of Duty esports has always been great for up-and-coming talent to have opportunities to prove themselves, especially when it comes to the year-ending World Championship. Open brackets allowed for newcomers to face off against veterans. Though this changed with the inception of the franchised league, in the most recent pre-season we saw unfamiliar faces get called up by franchise teams: Subliners’ HyDra and Legion’s Fire are prime examples.
The path to pro for Overwatch has been criticized for years and, still, Activision Blizzard are yet to figure it out. As I get into below, the league more than ever needs a new crop of talent for its 20 teams to choose from as familiar professionals depart.
Despite the decent number of new faces entering the top ranks of competitive Call of Duty, there’s very little churn in the scene. There are veterans who have been competing for close to a decade, if not more. Fans are very familiar with Scump, Clayster, Crimsix, and Apathy, for example. In Overwatch League’s short lifespan, we’ve seen players come and go for numerous reasons — whether that’s for deplorable behavior, for burnout and health issues, or to move on to a completely new title. This is a worrying trend for the league.
By the numbers
Call of Duty League is offering incentives for players to tune in to the upcoming season of tournaments.
Data is a major component of decision-making in business. From what viewers respond to the most, to the best event format for ticket sales, to how best to integrate a broadcast in-game, measuring performance is important when attempting to optimizing performance. Call of Duty esports has been active, in an official sense, since at least 2007 with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.
Overwatch in its entirety has only been in the public realm since mid-2016. There’s a lot more data for the developers to go on when it comes to Call of Duty — whether it’s currently utilized to its full potential or not is another matter, but it’s ready and waiting.
According to Twitchmetrics, Overwatch had an average of 15,326 viewers with a peak viewership of 64,710 in the past month. Warzone alone, the battle royale component in the oft-changing Call of Duty landscape, had an average viewership of 67,445 with 328,984 viewers. Cold War doubled the performance of Overwatch on a casual basis, too. A lot of competitive viewership comes from casual players and spectators, so it’s noteworthy that there’s much more interest in watching casual Call of Duty than casual Overwatch these days.
I’m not done yet…
Former OpTic legend Nadeshot returns to CoD with the LA Thieves brand for CDL’s second season.
One important aspect of appealing to new viewers and, hopefully, long-term supporters is having a low barrier to entry. Just like with Counter-Strike and Rocket League, Call of Duty is easy to understand for those who are new to the game. All three of these titles have layers of complexity for more enthusiastic, nuanced spectators to bite into too. Overwatch — with its six-versus-six format, flitting meta, and character-based gameplay — requires a lot of baseline knowledge for fans to truly understand the prowess of the players on the mainstage. This is an inherent flaw with the game.
Last, but perhaps one of the more crucial differences between the two leagues, is legacy. Overwatch League has 20 teams and over half of them are ran by ownership groups that were new to either operating a team or esports as a whole prior to this competition. This leaves them wide open to experiencing teething problems, which is even more problematic on a large-scale operation like the OWL. This means that plenty of the franchises weren’t attached to an existing organization with a fan base of their own, too, something that couldn’t be further from reality in the Call of Duty League.
The CDL only has one newcomer to the esports industry with its inaugural 12 franchises, and that’s Minnesota ROKKR. They tapped OpTic Gaming alum MiDNiTE to guide them through this tricky, unpredictable industry and that served them well. With teams like OpTic Gaming, FaZe Clan, and Team Envy having operated in CoD esports for years prior to these franchises being birthed, legacies and narratives were effectively carried over. This gave the CDL an inherent headstart, providing a fresh start while retaining a rich heritage.
No room for failure
Rumor has it that Immortals are selling the LA Valiant to a new Chinese ownership group.
It’s in the industry’s best interest for the Overwatch League to succeed. For better or for worse, the league is an indicator of how worthy of investment esports is among business veterans outside of esports. The likes of Robert Kraft (Boston Uprising), the Kroenke family (Los Angeles Gladiators, Los Angeles Guerrillas), and Gary Vaynerchuk (Minnesota ROKKR) are involved with Activision Blizzard’s franchised leagues and you’d be silly to assume that their contemporaries and competition aren’t paying attention to the moves they’re making.
If the Overwatch League folds after four or five years, it would suggest to those who aren’t too savvy that esports is a bad investment. It’s much easier for elder businesspeople to understand the long-standing models from traditional sports – of which, Overwatch League is inspired by – and thus they may well think: “This model works in sports so it should be in esports.”
Those who think this way may well not be the people we want in the industry, but I’d wager that they’ll play a not-insignificant role in funding and mainstream adoption in the next couple of decades. Let’s hope Call of Duty League can serve as an example for its sister league and Activision Blizzard make the rights call for the long-term success of this emblematic conversation.