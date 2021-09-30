Warzone fan comes up with troll equipment idea to weaponize Numbers event in-game

A creative Call of Duty: Warzone fan has figured out a clever way to turn a negative into a positive. Taking all of Season 5’s Numbers event frustrations, a Redditor has come up with a new equipment idea that could honestly work.

The Season 5 Numbers event wasn’t particularly loved by most players. Some thought it was boring and unimaginative, others said the volume was way too loud, and many simply found the whole thing annoying.

But you know what else is annoying? Flashbangs and Stun Grenades. Except they’re actually supposed to be frustrating, which led Reddit’s ‘thebestspeler’ down an interesting path.

Instead of sitting in pain, working on lowering their headphone volume, speler went ahead and got to thinking. If the Numbers event is unintentionally annoying and certain equipment in the game is intentionally annoying, there’s a chance for synergy.

Warzone fan turns Numbers event into in-game equipment

Speler brought their new concept to Reddit with a simple title: “I have terrible game ideas: Introducing the Numbers Grenade.”

Thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments later, it’s clear that the grenade had struck a nerve (with, fortunately, no nerve gas needed). And it proves that simple ideas can get the people talking, as speler basically just copied and pasted the event into an explosive capsule.

As the description of the in-game equipment writes, the Numbers Grenade would work much like its namesake: “Deafens enemy with some guy saying numbers and muddies their vision with some matrix crap we found.”

Talk about an effective way to troll your opponents, it could even be stronger than the existing methods.

In the comments, people played both sides of the spectrum. While some called speler “Satan” and claimed they would immediately quit the game if they got hit with the Numbers Grenade, others said they would be down to equip it.

But, for those annoyed by the idea and the event in general, speler added in a nice little touch. There’s a QR code on the nade and, when you scan it, you’re brought to a WebMD page: “How to Handle the Emotions of Hearing Loss.”