Warzone Season 5 The Numbers event: Challenges, rewards, release date, more

The Numbers event is almost live in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 5 and we’ve got the full rundown on everything there is to know.

Another limited-time event is just days away in both Warzone and Cold War. With the Season 5 Reloaded patch now live, all-new content is soaking up the spotlight. Though the fanfare won’t last too long as an ominous event is about to take over.

After weeks of leaks and teasers we finally have confirmation on The Numbers event. Mobile Broadcast Stations will soon be the focal point and you’ll have plenty to discover in both Verdansk and regular multiplayer.

From unique rewards on the line to when it all goes live, here’s everything you need to know about The Numbers event.

The Numbers event release date & start time

The Numbers event in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War is set to go live on Tuesday, September 21 at 10AM PT.

There’s currently no telling how long the event may be around for. Though unique in-game takeovers typically last for a few weeks, so The Numbers event should be no different.

The Numbers event: Warzone challenges

The Numbers event is expected to provide a handful of unique goodies in Warzone. While we know Stickers, Calling Cards, and Charms are guaranteed, along with some XP boosts, additional rewards have been kept under wraps for now.

As with most limited-time events, it’s safe to expect a unique unlock with each challenge. Exactly what these challenges are, remains a mystery at the time of writing.

Typically, you’ll be tasked with racking up a certain number of kills with various weapons. Moreover, you’ll likely have to interact with the new event features as well.

We’ll keep you up to speed right here as challenges are locked in for The Numbers event in Warzone.

The Numbers event: Black Ops Cold War challenges

Alongside Warzone-specific challenges, The Numbers event is set to bring Cold War-specific challenges as well. These will all be exclusive to the multiplayer component.

Similar to the Warzone side, rewards will likely range from Calling Cards to XP boosts. You should be able to earn these through fairly simple tasks like playing certain modes or securing kills with specific guns.

Check back here for full details on Black Ops Cold War challenges as The Numbers event draws near.

The Numbers event rewards

As we’re still a few days out from the event, only one reward is currently known. For completing nine challenges across either Warzone or Cold War, players can get their hands on the new Sai melee weapon.

The first melee weapon reward as part of a limited event, the Sai is a deadly tool that players can dual-wield for quick kills.

Each individual challenge is likely to bring its own smaller reward as well, however. From calling cards to emblems, weapons skins, and more, we’ll be sure to keep you updated here as more information is revealed.