Warzone expert outlines “absurd” Vanguard sniper to dominate Caldera’s final weeks

Warzone expert IceManIsaac has outlined an “absurd” Vanguard sniper, claiming the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle is the perfect long range weapon to dominate Caldera’s final weeks.

The first Warzone is rapidly approaching the end of its life-cycle, with Warzone 2 now slated to release in mid-November and fan excitement growing rapidly as a result.

However, players are still as eager as ever to work out the best weapons and builds to take into Caldera’s closing weeks.

While the battle royale’s sniper rifles have been in an awkward spot since the Kar98k and Swiss K31 were nerfed a few seasons ago, players have found viable alternatives in the 3-Line Rifle and slow-but-powerful HDR.

According to expert IceManIsaac though, there’s one sniper that players are sleeping on despite its “absurd” potential in Season 5 Reloaded.

IceManIsaac claims Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle is “broken” in Warzone

In an October 4 YouTube video, the content creator outlined the Razor Paw variant of the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle as “absurd” in Caldera’s closing weeks.

It retains the one-shot headshot capabilities that were taken off some sniper rifles a few seasons ago and boasts a faster fire-rate, larger magazine and more favorable handling.

“You have a ten round semi-automatic, one-shot headshot [weapon],” he said. “This thing is absurd. I’m glad more people aren’t rocking this… it’s one of the most out of balance snipers we’ve ever had.”

He revealed his go-to loadout for Season 5 Reloaded, utilizing all ten attachments Vanguard weapons can equip:

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: 420mm Empress

420mm Empress Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Reinforced Stock

Reinforced Stock Perk: Discard

Discard Perk 2: On-Hand

On-Hand Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Magazine: 13mm AM 10 Round Mags

13mm AM 10 Round Mags Ammunition: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Underbarrel: Bipod

Timestamp: 4:15

All players will need once they’ve got their Gorenko built correctly is a close range weapon to complement the Vanguard sniper.

Currently, there’s no better option than the Armaguerra 43, which will give you the upper-hand against any nearby enemy.

With those two weapons at the ready, players will be perfectly equipped to dominate Warzone up to the release of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.