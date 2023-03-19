Warzone 2 players deem Al Mazrah Quads “unplayable” thanks to cheaters

Warzone 2 has undergone a cheating outbreak since the start of Season 2 and players have declared Al Mazrah Quads absolutely “unplayable” as a result.

Warzone 2’s Tactical Nuke challenge is one of the hardest in gaming. It requires a massive team effort across multiple matches, and in many ways is dependent on luck to accomplish.

It’s too much for the average player to achieve in most cases, and that’s why so many people have started cheating to check it off their to-do lists. The DDoS problem was bad enough in the opening weeks of the season, but now some players are avoiding Al Mazrah entirely because of it.

Why Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah Quads playlist is “unplayable”

Players gathered on a March 17 Reddit post to discuss just how bad the cheating problem has been, particularly when it comes to Al Mazrah Quads.

“The cheaters are ddos-ing the quads servers constantly and it’s absolutely crushing the servers. They’re doing it for their paid nuke-skin services,” the original poster summarized.

“More than 95% of my matches on Trios, as well as several other people I know, have been totally fine, clear, and lag-free. However, as soon as any of us step into quads, 100% of our matches are just laggy nonsense clown shows where we’re skipping around and teleporting.”

Others joined in to share their stories about running into these cheaters, with most agreeing that Quads is receiving the worst of the punishment. The other Al Mazrah squad sizes appear to be safe from the hacking problem for now, but that doesn’t mean it will stay that way forever.

Ashika Island is a bit of a safer bet as it’s impossible to achieve the nuke streak there, meaning the shadier members of the community aren’t incentivized to cheat in that playlist.

There has been no word from Activision about how they plan to handle this situation, so for now, it’s best to hold on tight and ride it out in other game modes.