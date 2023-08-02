Why did Warzone 2 decrease Al Mazrah’s player count? Season 5 change explained

Season 5 controversially decreases the player count on Al Mazrah from 150 to 100. Amid a wave of backlash, the Warzone 2 devs explained the reasoning behind its decision.

In 2020, Patrick Kelly, Studio Head at Infinity Ward, told USA TODAY in an interview that they have 200 player lobbies working in the studio and are currently playtesting the higher player count. The vision never came to fruition, with Warzone 2 only supporting 150 player lobbies.

Before the battle royale sequel launched FaZe Swagg followed up with the Warzone devs in April 2022. Swagg asked Raven Software if there were any plans for 200-player lobbies. Senior Warzone Creative Lead Josh Bridge revealed: “We love the idea [but] technical challenges” held the change back.

And now, flash forward to Season 5, Warzone 2 controversially decreased Al Mazrah’s player count. After years of leaning in the other direction, Raven Software explained why it decided to reduce lobby sizes instead.

Warzone 2 Al Mazrah player count reduced from 150 to 100

Raven Software announced: “All Squad Sizes on Al Mazrah Battle Royale have had their Player counts reduced to 100, down from 150.”

Ranked Play will remain at 150 players, as the devs confirmed: “These modifications will not be made to Warzone Ranked Play at this time due to second-life mechanics being restricted in the mode.”

To explain why the change was made, the Warzone 2 devs argued: “We’re reducing the number of players across our core Battle Royale modes, which will prevent the match feeling too chaotic but provide improved matchmaking times, faster pre-game lobbies, and a better quality of match overall.”

To counterbalance fewer players in a Warzone 2 lobby, Season 5 increases second-chance mechanics and the speed of circles closing in.

For example, the buyback price has been reduced to $3,000 from $4,000. And the “Delay Time” before the first movement of the gas is now 90 seconds, down from 220 seconds. Circles also close faster, and the match’s initial circle is more centered and smaller than before.

It’s important to note that the circle changes do not apply to Ranked Play. Additionally, Gulag Tokens, Redeploy Packs, and Reinforcement Flares spawn at a higher rate.

It will be interesting to see if these changes accomplish their intended effect and how the community responds to such a drastic change. For more, check out the full Season 5 Warzone 2 patch notes.