New Warzone 2 ‘lagswitch’ hack is ruining matches ahead of Season 2

Warzone 2’s cheating problem has increased tenfold since the game’s release and now a new ‘lagswitch’ hack is running rampant and totally destroying matches.

Community frustrations over cheating in Warzone 2 have been ramping up as Season 1 draws to a close. Posts from players all around the world have shown off the various types of cheats that have been implemented since the game’s November release.

While the in-game anti-cheat is catching some percentage of the hackers that are terrorizing lobbies, clips like the one embedded below showcase the kind of things that are still slipping through the cracks.

New Warzone 2 ‘lagswitch’ cheat leaves community furious

When someone with this power enters a match there’s not much that anyone can do to stop it.

Article continues after ad

As shown in the video embedded below, the game will ‘rubberband’ players around, getting them completely discombobulated while trying to play.

A version of this tactic has been used before to completely crash servers, often to stop enemy squads from achieving their nuke, but is now more commonly used to frustrate and interrupt the lobby temporarily.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This kind of interference with the server, known as a DDoS, or Direct Denial of Service attack, is a regular occurrence in online games. It was prominent back in the heyday of CoD’s 6v6 multiplayer but has only been actively appearing in Warzone 2 since after the turn of the year.

Article continues after ad

While there is still optimism in the fanbase about the arrival of Resurgence and the changes to looting in Season 2, the continued ramp-up of cheaters has taken a toll on many players.

“Feels like it’s two or three times a night at this point,” one player commented. “Can’t even have fun on this s**t anymore.”

There is no mention of the problem on Raven Software’s Warzone 2 Trello board for known issues but will have the latest updates if the developers acknowledge the issue in the future.