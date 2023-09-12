Warzone players demand major change to fix “boring” battle royale

Warzone players have called for a major change to battle royale on Al Mazrah, deeming the current gameplay “boring” and demanding a revert to a key change made in the game.

Warzone as it is currently is beginning to reach the end of its lifespan. Al Mazrah was introduced as the key map in what was then known as Warzone 2, which dropped alongside Modern Warfare 2 at the tail end of 2022.

Since then, the game struggled to live up to the high bar set by the previous iteration of the Call of Duty battle royale and the iconic Verdansk map.

They’ve since made movement changes to try and appease the players who miss the movement era of Warzone on the old Modern Warfare 2019 engine, but now players are calling for another change to be reverted.

Warzone players want player count change

Taking to Reddit, Warzone player tearsofthekingodm has demanded the player count in Al Mazrah battle royale be increased, bringing it back up to 150 instead of 100, and many others are in agreement.

They said: “Before the change, I used to bump into someone in a random location 70-80% of the time, now I’m just running with no one in sight for minutes. The faster circles aren’t helping. The redeploy tokens and gulag kits are scarce. Please. This isn’t working. Revert it back to 150 players.”

One player said that the “Map is way too big for only 100,” while others said it would even be too big for 150.

Others said that it was a huge issue for servers, and that the game “can’t even manage 100 players without constant stuttering.”

Whether devs Raven Software choose to increase the player count, or if they instead wait for the Modern Warfare 3 integration to make any significant changes (if at all) remains to be seen.