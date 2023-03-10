Warzone 2 expert unveils “beast” loadout that dominates Ashika Island

Warzone 2 guru FaZe Booya has revealed the “ultimate” loadout for dominating Ashika Island and racking up countless kills.

In Warzone 2’s current meta, it can be extremely difficult to pick out two powerful weapons and kit them out with the strongest attachments.

This is especially true on Ashika Island, where gunfights are happening constantly, so top-tier mobility is required to traverse the map and hunt down your foes.

While you could spend hours experimenting with multiple guns and setups, sometimes it’s better to let an expert do the work for you.

Well, Warzone 2 guru FaZe Booya has created a “beast” Ashika Island loadout that’s custom-built for the smaller map and is guaranteed to give you an advantage over your foes.

Article continues after ad

Activison The ISO Hemlock has minimal recoil, making it extremely easy to control.

Best Ashika Island loadout in Warzone 2

ISO Hemlock

Barrel: Fielder-T50

Fielder-T50 Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Lachmann Sub

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

L38 Falcon 226mm Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: MEER Recoil-56 Factory Stock

MEER Recoil-56 Factory Stock Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Magazine: 50-Round Drum

When it comes to Ashika Island, versatility is key, and having a loadout that can perform at multiple distances is absolutely essential.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

For Booya, the best combination is the ISO Hemlock for devastating power at mid to long-range, and the Lachmann Sub for close-quarter skirmishes.

These pair of weapons have an unbelievable TTK, but also have the mobility which is required for traversing Ashika Island effectively.

Together, they make the “ultimate” loadout for hunting down opponents and mean every gunfight you’ll be in the best position to come out on top.

In total, Booya stacked 28 kills and over 9,000 damage in the match with these weapons, proving they have the potential to take over in the hands of a skilled player.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re a fan of Ashika Island and need a set of guns that are custom-built to thrive on the smaller map, Booya’s loadout is definitely capable of taking your play to the next level.