Warzone players rejoice as devs finally acknowledge buy back bug

Buy Stations have already undergone massive changes in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 players celebrate the devs finally launching an investigation into a buy station bug that’s been causing issues for weeks.

Season 5 controversially changed Warzone 2’s player count on Al Mazrah from 150 to 100. In defense of the dramatic shift, Activision argued it “would prevent the match feeling too chaotic, improve matchmaking times, create faster pre-game lobbies, and a better quality of match overall.”

And to counteract the lower player count, the devs doubled down on second-chance mechanics by adding more Gulag Kits, Redeploy Packs, Reinforcement Flares, and reduced buy-back prices. Season five also shaved off three minutes from the first circle to increase the speed of matches.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, despite advertising a buy-back price decrease from $4,000 to $3,000 in the Season 5 patch notes, the change never went live, causing confusion.

Warzone 2 devs address buy back bug weeks later

Warzone 2 Season 5 went live on August 2. On August 22, Raven Software announced the team is launching an investigation causing buybacks to cost $4000 incorrectly.

With the mid-season update presumed to go live in just a few days, Warzone 2 community members questioned why it took so long for the development team to spring into action.

One Warzone 2 player responded: “It only took you 3 weeks to start an investigation?”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Without a decrease in buy-back prices, it actually slowed down matches on Al Mazrah and went against the dev’s original intentions to compensate for fewer players.

Article continues after ad

A second user added: “It’s literally been that way since you announced it was changing to $3,000.”

Other community members weren’t even aware that there was a bug because the change never went live. As one commenter asked: “Was it meant to be $3,000?”

It’s unclear when a fix will go live, but players can track the investigation on Raven Software’s Trello board.

Article continues after ad

For more, make sure to check out the rest of our Warzone 2 coverage.