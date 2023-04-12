All Buy Station changes in Warzone 2 Season 3
The Season 3 update for Warzone 2 introduced a ton of changes to the Buy Stations scattered around Al Mazrah. Here’s a full breakdown of all the changes made to Warzone 2’s Buy Stations.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s Season 3 patch notes are here, and there are a lot of changes players can look forward to in this next season.
In Warzone 2, players can look forward to a brand new Gulag map and layout, changes to the Al Mazrah map, and a bunch of weapon buffs and nerfs.
Interestingly, there are also some big changes coming to the Buy Stations scattered across Al Mazrah that players will want to know about ahead of time. Here’s a full breakdown of all the changes coming to Warzone 2’s Buy Stations.
Buy Station changes in Warzone 2 Season 3 update
These Buy Station changes will go into effect with the Season 3 update:
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
The following items will be available at every Buy Station with unlimited stock:
- Gas Masks
- Portable Radars
Changes to the following item prices are listed below:
- Armor Plates
- Increased to $500, up from $400
- Gas Mask
- Increased to $2000, up from $1650
- Durable Gas Mask
- Increased to $3500, up from $2900
- C4
- Increased to $850, up from $700
- Frag Grenade
- Increased to $600, up from $500
- Smoke Grenade
- Increased to $400, up from $250
- Snapshot Grenade
- Increased to $600, up from $400
- Revive Pistol
- Increased to $4000, up from $800
- Cluster Mine
- Increased to $6000, up from $3300
- Precision Airstrike
- Decreased to $2000, down from $4000
- Counter-UAV
- Decreased to $2000, down from $4000
- Bomb Drone
- Decreased to $3500, down from $4000
- Armor Box
- Increased to $3500, up from $2000
- Battle Rage
- Increased to $3500, up from $2900
- Dead Silence
- Decreased to $2500, down from $2900
- Portable Radar
- Increased to $2500, up from $1400
- Suppression Mine
- Increased to $3500, up from $2000
- Tactical Camera
- Decreased to $1500, down from $1650
- Deployable Cover
- Decreased to $1500, down from $1650
- Trophy System
- Decreased to $1500, down from $1650
- Recon Drone
- Increased to $3000, up from $2000
- Firesale UAV
- Increased to $5000, up from $4000
According to the official patch notes page, future updates will see a continuous evaluation of prices as we regularly review the live data of Buy Station usage, equipment power and more. Additionally, item placement in the Buy Station menu has been revised in order to keep relevant selections next to one another.
Be sure to check the full Season 3 patch notes for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 to see everything that changed.