All Buy Station changes in Warzone 2 Season 3

The Season 3 update for Warzone 2 introduced a ton of changes to the Buy Stations scattered around Al Mazrah. Here’s a full breakdown of all the changes made to Warzone 2’s Buy Stations.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s Season 3 patch notes are here, and there are a lot of changes players can look forward to in this next season.

In Warzone 2, players can look forward to a brand new Gulag map and layout, changes to the Al Mazrah map, and a bunch of weapon buffs and nerfs.

Interestingly, there are also some big changes coming to the Buy Stations scattered across Al Mazrah that players will want to know about ahead of time. Here’s a full breakdown of all the changes coming to Warzone 2’s Buy Stations.

These Buy Station changes will go into effect with the Season 3 update:

The following items will be available at every Buy Station with unlimited stock:

Gas Masks

Portable Radars

Changes to the following item prices are listed below:

Armor Plates Increased to $500, up from $400

Gas Mask Increased to $2000, up from $1650

Durable Gas Mask Increased to $3500, up from $2900

C4 Increased to $850, up from $700

Frag Grenade Increased to $600, up from $500

Smoke Grenade Increased to $400, up from $250

Snapshot Grenade Increased to $600, up from $400

Revive Pistol Increased to $4000, up from $800

Cluster Mine Increased to $6000, up from $3300

Precision Airstrike Decreased to $2000, down from $4000

Counter-UAV Decreased to $2000, down from $4000

Bomb Drone Decreased to $3500, down from $4000

Armor Box Increased to $3500, up from $2000

Battle Rage Increased to $3500, up from $2900

Dead Silence Decreased to $2500, down from $2900

Portable Radar Increased to $2500, up from $1400

Suppression Mine Increased to $3500, up from $2000

Tactical Camera Decreased to $1500, down from $1650

Deployable Cover Decreased to $1500, down from $1650

Trophy System Decreased to $1500, down from $1650

Recon Drone Increased to $3000, up from $2000

Firesale UAV Increased to $5000, up from $4000



According to the official patch notes page, future updates will see a continuous evaluation of prices as we regularly review the live data of Buy Station usage, equipment power and more. Additionally, item placement in the Buy Station menu has been revised in order to keep relevant selections next to one another.

Be sure to check the full Season 3 patch notes for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 to see everything that changed.