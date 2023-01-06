Warzone 2 players bash “lazy” random buy station placement

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

The Warzone 2 developers stealthily changed buy stations from set locations to randomly generated, and community members demand a reversion.

Warzone 2 buy stations have undergone a massive makeover since the game’s launch. In December, Activision doubled the number of buy stations in Al Mazrah. A few days later, an update reduced the price of primary weapons, and loadout drops finally returned to buy stations.

Activision intended for loadout drop public events, strongholds, and primary weapons to quench the community’s thirst for using loadout weapons, but they’ve ultimately decided to backtrack on the game’s original direction.

“Steep” loadout drop prices divided community members, but players have overall been supportive the game’s return to its roots. That said, Warzone 2 players have urged Activision to make yet another major buy station change.

Activision Buy stations have been a series staple since Verdansk.

Warzone 2 players demand major buy station change

A Warzone 2 player took to Reddit and claimed, “buy stations shouldn’t be this close to each other. Half of the map has barely one buy station, and then you have two to three spots like this with a lot of them.”

Buy stations are randomly generated in Warzone 2, and an image shared by the user shows four buy stations all right next to each other. Making buy stations spawn randomly positively affects gameplay by forcing players into less-visited areas of the map, but in this instance, it also creates unnecessary traffic jams.

One player responded, “The problem is they didn’t write an algorithm that spaced them out within each city in a way that makes sense. Half the time, they are within 1 block of each other..”

A second community member added, “it’s so f**king lazy. There are several parts of the map that literally cannot even spawn one.”

Warzone 2 originally launched with pre-determined buy station locations. A third player claimed, “I honestly liked it better when all the buy stations were in the same spot every game like it was at launch. It gave you more options and kind of reduced buy station camping because there were options.”

Activision hasn’t shied away from altering buy stations, and we will provide an update if the developers address clustered spawns.