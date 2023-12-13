Warzone players call for massive changes as they’re already quitting

A number of Call of Duty Warzone players are quitting the battle royale already, citing a number of major issues that may take a while to get ironed out.

When the integration between Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 was first announced, plenty of players were excited as tweaks would be made to the game’s movement, pace of play, and overall health.

However, while players have been enjoying the new Urzkistan map, there have been a few lingering issues. Audio is a pretty big one, with players being unable to hear footsteps in critical situations.

There are also complaints about the time-to-kill of certain weapons, a rise in cheaters, and some weapons just being unusable.

As a result, some players are giving up on the battle royale already and want the Warzone devs to make some pretty big changes in the near future.

“No footsteps. 2 shot DMR. Can’t fit through a f*cking window. The list goes on. Even with the new map, improved movement, and fresh weapon pool I can’t find any enjoyment while playing, it’s sad. Won’t be playing until something is done,” said Redditor iiAmTheAnimal, which prompted similar messages from other players.

“Decided to stop making excuses for them and just stopped playing,” another said. “Same here,” agreed another. “It is beyond ridiculous stuff like this gets put out by a AAA developer. Let alone the absolutely horrendous reduction in footstep/parachute audio,” another added.

Naturally, a number of other players argued the other way too, stating that things aren’t as bad as they have been in the past.

“It is way better than Warzone 2 and ever was so yes we will accept it for now. We know it’s not perfect but it’s a hell of a lot better than the old game and closer to WZ1,” said one. “There is no ‘We’ for everyone in this. While a group of players DO experience these bugs, a MASSIVE group of players don’t experience them at all,” another argued.

It remains to be seen when some of these issues will be rioned because, as noted, the audio complaints are incredibly valid.