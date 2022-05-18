Warzone 2 leak claims new map is “more like Blackout” than Verdansk or Caldera

A Call of Duty leaker has said that the new map for Warzone 2 looks more like the former Call of Duty battle royale title Blackout than a regular Warzone map.

Blackout came out in 2018 alongside Black Ops 4 and, while it was fairly popular among players, didn’t reach anywhere near the heights that Warzone hit after it was released 18 months later.

The Black Ops-themed battle royale utilized POIs of several classic Call of Duty maps laid across a huge island, including Nuketown Island, Array, and Construction Site, a take on Modern Warfare 3 map Hardhat.

While it’s still early days for Warzone 2, and not much is known about the game at all – despite the fact that we should expect it around the same time as Modern Warfare 2 – the leaks are starting to come in.

One of the biggest talking points for Warzone 2, and the BR in general, is the map. Verdansk was incredibly popular with Warzone players, and while there were calls to bring a new map to the game, Caldera has received a mixed reception.

While many players have called for Verdansk to return for Warzone 2, it sounds like they might be getting something completely different.

According to leaker Tom Henderson, the upcoming Warzone 2 map will be more similar to something from Blackout than Verdansk or Caldera, particularly due to its layout.

To be honest, the new Warzone 2 map looks more like Blackout than it does Warzone in terms of its layout. It's going to be interesting to see how all of this plays out. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 18, 2022

It’s unclear how exactly this would look in practice, with no signs yet as to how the map could look, but this will be welcome news to those players who enjoyed the way Blackout played.

If it does take inspiration from Blackout, though, and use classic maps as locations and POIs on the map, it would be interesting to see what Modern Warfare locations they could go with.