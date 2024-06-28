Warzone leaker claims the return of Verdansk has been delayed

The highly-anticipated return of Verdansk to Warzone has been hit with a delay, according to a prominent CoD leaker. Rather than launching with Black Ops 6, it will allegedly now arrive sometime in the game’s “mid-lifecycle.”

The original map for the game, Verdansk, was removed from the Warzone in December 2021 and replaced with Caldera, which was not as well-received by the fanbase.

When details about the map’s return surfaced, the Warzone community was thrilled to see it make a comeback. However, they will allegedly now have to wait longer than expected with no new release date set.

The news was first broken by known Call of Duty leaker, bob, on X, where they claimed: “Verdansk will be delayed from Season 1 of Black Ops 6 to sometime during mid-lifecycle of Black Ops 6.” Our own sister site, CharlieIntel, later corroborated this report, with multiple sources echoing the point.

They went on to say that the Urzikstan map will be getting gameplay and map updates, as well as Ranked Play coming in Season 1 to help make up for the delay.

With the growing frustration and discontent with the maps currently available in the CoD Battle Royale, fans will have to wait a little longer to get back to the beloved locale.

Just a few months ago, Warzone saw the return of Rebirth Island, another popular map from the Black Ops Cold War era of Warzone. However, excitement for that rerelease was quickly soured after hackers and overly-competitive players tarnished the experience for most.

Warzone’s original map is nonetheless playable today in the game’s mobile port. Handheld players are still able to wreak havoc across the iconic BR landscape, but for those on console and PC, it seems the wait has been stretched a little longer for the inevitable return.