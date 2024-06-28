Warzone leaker claims decision to bring back Verdansk was because of Fortnite OG’s success

Following leaks that Verdansk’s expected return to Warzone has been delayed, new information has surfaced explaining why the decision to bring back Verdansk was made in the first place — and it’s all thanks to Fortnite.

Verdansk was Warzone’s first-ever map, with it still being a fan favorite for many nostalgic battle royale players. First appearing in March 2020, the map was replaced in December 2021 by Caldera. Since then, it has not featured in the main game, though Verdansk is playable in Warzone Mobile.

A report from Insider Gaming has now claimed that Verdansk was not originally intended to return to Warzone, as shared with them by an anonymous source. However, the immense success of Fortnite OG drove Activision to pursue a similar route, bringing back its own original map.

Article continues after ad

The report details that this change of plans was enacted in late 2023, shortly after Fortnite OG launched to record-breaking numbers. Going back to the battle royale’s first map worked wonders for Fortnite, so it’s only natural that Activision would want to replicate that success with Warzone.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Fortnite OG brought back iconic map locations such as Tilted Towers.

It’s no secret that there have been long-term calls from Warzone players who want to see Verdansk and its fast-paced movement come back. For many Warzone veterans, the game’s original map is where their adventure first began, and a return would give them the chance to relive that.

There were even calls from the community for Call of Duty to copy Fortnite OG in November 2023, with Activision looking set to deliver on that request. However, not everyone agreed at the time, as some Warzone players felt it was too soon to return to Verdansk, preferring another new map instead.

Article continues after ad

Though Verdansk is likely to return in the future, it isn’t believed to be the only map of the upcoming Black Ops 6 era.

A new Warzone map – codenamed Avalon – is also in development and is expected to be released sometime in 2025.