When is Verdansk coming back to Warzone? Leaks & rumors

While Caldera and Rebirth Island are popular maps in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded, a lot of players are wondering when Verdansk is coming back.

On December 8, 2021, Vanguard’s integration with Warzone kicked off and Verdansk was replaced with Caldera as the main battle royale map.

Although the community has grown to enjoy the tropical location and its diverse set of POIs, a lot of players are desperate to return to the original Verdansk.

While the devs are aware of the demand for the return to Warzone’s roots, they’ve made it clear that the file size to bring Verdansk back would be huge and result in a loss of players.

However, there have been some hints and clues in 2022 to suggest that we could be returning to Verdansk in the near future.

Why was Verdansk removed from Warzone?

Although the original Verdansk was transformed in Verdansk 84′ on April 22, 2021, Caldera officially replaced the iconic map on December 8, 2021.

Verdansk was removed due to the arrival of Call of Duty: Vanguard and although players do like the tropical landscape of Caldera, Verdansk still holds a place in the community’s heart.

When is Verdansk coming back to Warzone?

Unfortunately, there has been no official announcement from Raven Software about the return of Verdansk to Warzone on PC and console. Not only that, in an interview with TeeP, a dev revealed that there are technical issues with bringing the map back related to the huge reinstall sizes.

Despite this, during a LegionFarm livestream on April 17, Alex Summers of Activision did reveal that Verdansk would be returning to “certain platforms”.

Although this could mean PC and console, a lot of the community are assuming they are referring to Warzone mobile which may release with Verdansk as the main map.

Of course, it’s possible they’re referring to Warzone 2.0 and the possible return of Verdansk with that update, but we’ll have to wait for any more clues in the future.