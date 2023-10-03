New Warzone map teaser has CoD fans convinced it’s set to recapture Verdansk’s magic

The newest Warzone map teaser has Call of Duty fans convinced it’s set to recapture Verdansk’s magic, or at least pay homage to the iconic locale.

As CoD gears up for Modern Warfare 3 which is set to arrive on November 10, players have been treated to a plethora of teasers for what to expect in the brand-new era of Call of Duty.

From the return of Zombies to various movement features like slide canceling making a comeback, there’s plenty for fans new and old to look forward to. And with it all comes a whole host of remastered classic maps from 2009.

Now, ahead of this year’s CoD Next event, players have noticed in the devs’ teaser video of the new Warzone map, it looks suspiciously similar to Verdansk, the original Warzone map.

As first pointed out by content creator JGOD, the new Warzone map gives off “Verdansk vibes”. Saying, “Especially if you add water to the space between port and downtown on the right.”

Even more obvious is the choice of showcasing a shipyard that bears a lot of resemblance to the port of Verdansk, albeit the teased map having an actual body of water in comparison to Verdansk’s more barren plot of land.

Some players also commented on the similarities to Verdansk, with a Redditor saying in a thread on the Warzone forum, “Verdansk remake? That’s the port if I ever saw it. Not a copy of Verdansk but a remake of it, now with water.”

Another commented, “Looks exactly like that port side in the Verdansk map that used to overlook Downtown. Very similar, just more broken.“

However, many took issue with a body of water being so heavily featured in the new map, as players have long had problems with water combat.

As for whether it truly is a remake of Verdansk, we won’t know until its official reveal in CoD Next on October 5.