Warzone 2 guru reveals “no recoil” AR ISO Hemlock replacement

The M4 emerged as a fan favorite MW2 weapon during the beta.

KoreanSavage dishes out high-kill Warzone 2 performances daily, and he discovered the perfect AR to dethrone the ISO Hemlock.

Warzone 2 fans rejoiced when Infinity Ward finally nerfed the RPK in the Season 2 update, and then proceeded to put the behemoth to rest in a second balancing patch. Community members thought they were finally in the clear and could use just about any long-range alternative.

Season 2 introduced the ISO Hemlock, and the powerful AR spoiled everyone’s plans. According to WZ Ranked, the ISO Hemlock dominates the battle royale’s current meta with an unreal 21% pick rate.

Some players fear that the long-range meta has returned right back to where it was, with the RPK at the top – but KoreanSavage may have unearthed a competitor capable of dethroning the ISO Hemlock.

KoreanSavage explains why the M4 is “nasty”

Activison The M4 has minimal recoil at medium to long-range.

KoreanSavage wanted to deviate from the norm and discover an AR that competes with the ISO Hemlock. He went back to an old-reliable weapon that dominated WZ1, and surprisingly found it still shreds in the battle royale sequel.

“Everybody is using the ISO Hemlock. But trust me, you will want to use this no-recoil, fast-killing M4 build that is just so easy to use.”

He claimed that his gameplay would serve as evidence for the weapon’s dominance, and KoreanSavage delivered.

The Youtuber raked up 23 kills using the M4 for an Ashika Island match, dominating enemies in mid to long-range engagements.

Best M4 Warzone 2 loadout for Season 2 Reloaded

Here is KoreanSavage’s M4 loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: XTEN Havoc 90 (+0.62, +0.28)

XTEN Havoc 90 (+0.62, +0.28) Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel (+0.42, +0.34)

Hightower 20″ Barrel (+0.42, +0.34) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.62, +0.28)

FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.62, +0.28) Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Optic: Aim OP-V4 (-2.42, +1.51)

The YouTuber emphasized recoil control and damage range over mobility and ADS speed, but he ensured fans that the only important mobility stat is the sprint-to-fire speed. This loadout is designed with the intent of mid to long-range gunfights.

Give this loadout a try for yourself if you want to stray a little bit away from Warzone 2’s meta, yet still find success.