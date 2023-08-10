Warzone 2 expert reveals secret ISO Hemlock attachment buff

The ISO Hemlock is a strong contender for Warzone 2’s best AR in Season 5, and B1inkin revealed a secret tip to make the weapon even stronger.

The ISO Hemlock was the standout pick in Season 2 Reloaded, sadly making it a prime candidate for a nerf in Season 3. A nerf came, and it came hard. The AR fell off in popularity, opening the door for LMGs and battle rifles to take over.

After Season 5’s weapon balancing changes, the TAQ-V and Cronen Squall still dominate the game’s long-range meta. But if players want a fully automatic weapon with better mobility and ADS speed than a battle rifle, they need an AR.

And players should look no further than the ISO Hemlock, as it checks every box for a good long-range meta weapon.

Warzone 2 expert explains why players should use .300 Blackout ammunition

B1inkin used sym.gg to discover that the ISO Hemlock has a TTK speed of 872 milliseconds from 50 meters away with .300 Blackout ammunition. This beats out the base 1000 ms speed.

That may not seem like a huge difference on paper, but it’s a noticeable difference in the heat of a gunfight. However, .300 Blackout ammunition negatively impacts recoil control.

Despite the attachment’s hindrances, B1inkin argued that the downsides are less noticeable after the Season 5 update.

“In previous seasons, the recoil on the Blackout round was absolutely atrocious. I don’t know if they buffed it, but they made an adjustment to it and you should probably try them out because they feel kind of nice.”

B1inkin backed up his claim by showing off his ISO Hemlock loadout in the firing range, and it had little to no recoil.

Best ISO Hemlock Warzone 2 loadout

Using .300 Blackout ammunition, here is our recommended loadout.

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (+0.99, +0.65,)

Barrel: Fielder T50 (+0.19, +0.25)

Optic: Aim OP-V4 (+0.87, -1.65)

Ammunition: .300 Blackout

Magazine: 45-Round Mag

If the ISO Hemlock fails to meet expectations, check out our list of the best Warzone 2 loadouts in Season 5.