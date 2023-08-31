Warzone 2 players blast “braindead” nerf to ISO Hemlock in Season 5 Reloaded

Call of Duty fans have hit out at the Warzone 2 devs for nerfing the ISO Hemlock in the Season 5 Reloaded update, with some calling it “braindead” to be making any changes at all.

Big changes to the weapon pool and Warzone meta have become staples of any big seasonal update for the battle royale. The devs have continued to add new weapons to the mix as well as making changes to the current arsenal of guns.

In Season 5 Reloaded, they made some of their biggest changes to date. Weapons across all categories were tweaked, with some getting specific updates for just Warzone 2 that wouldn’t affect multiplayer in Modern Warfare 2.

The Cronen Squall, which has dominated the meta for some time, was naturally hit with another nerf. On top of that, the ISO Hemlock – which has been a long-standing alternative – was also nerfed, and players were a little more confused by that.

Warzone 2 fans furious with fresh ISO Hemlock nerf

That’s right, if you skipped over the patch notes for the new season, the Hemlock saw both its Close-mid damage range and mid-damage range being nerfed in the battle royale.

It has totally put the AR in the ground, but, it’s annoyed plenty of players. “Braindead f*cking devs, why would you nerf the Hemlock,” one furious fan said. “Why the f*ck they gotta nerf my sweet ISO Hemlock for?” asked another.

“I don’t get the Hemlock nerf. It already wasn’t that viable except maybe as sniper support,” tweeted another player. “There’s been far more than 2 nerfs, and there was no reason for this one,” another player commented on Reddit. “Seems weird they nerfed a middle of the pack assault rifle. They seem to really hate on the low recoil rifles,” added another.

Other players stated that the Hemlock was already “down bad” and didn’t deserve to be nerfed like some of its rivals.

It is only the early days of the new update, so it remains to be seen if players completely abandon the AR or not. Though, they clearly aren’t happy.