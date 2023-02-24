Warzone 2 Feb 24 update: RPK, Fennec 45, and one-shot snipers nerfs

Infinity Ward announced a weapon balancing patch, dishing out nerfs to some of Warzone 2’s most popular weapons, including the RPK, Fennec 45, & the recent one-shot sniper builds.

Warzone 2’s meta underwent a slight shakeup after the Season 2 update. The RPK, TAQ-V, Fennec 45, and Kastov 762 received slight nerfs. However, some community members argued that all four weapons still stood head and shoulders above other options. According to WZRanked, the RPK remains the second most popular weapon post-update.

Players also discovered that the Season 2 update secretly made snipers a one-shot kill using incendiary ammunition. The feature divided community members; some embraced a blast from the past, while others called it too overpowered.

Infinity Ward listened to community feedback and released a wide-scale weapon-balancing update.

Activison The RPK is a laser beam at long-range with the right attachments.

The February 24 update finally knocks down the RPK a peg. The weapon thrived because of its recoil control, but the patch increases its vertical and horizontal recoil while also reducing its damage range.

As for the Kastov 762, the deadly AR’s damage range was also reduced. We have seen this in previous updates, but Infinity Ward announced a Fennec nerf exclusive to Warzone 2. The speedy SMG requires two additional bullets to break three armor plates, and its far damage was reduced.

Lastly, the TAQ-V also suffered from a few more nerfs, and incendiary ammunition no longer allow sniper rifles to down players with three armor plates.

The update also addresses a few Ranked Play bugs, including players getting kicked from matches and receiving harsher suspensions than intended.

Warzone 2 February 24 patch notes

Here are the full Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 patch notes.

GLOBAL

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue causing incomplete main menu notification text to get cut off, preventing Players from reading the full message.

WEAPONS

» Assault Rifles «

RPK Increased initial bullet vertical recoil Increased horizontal recoil Reduced damage ranges

Kastov 762 Reduced damage ranges

ISO Hemlock Fixed an issue causing .300 Blackout Ammunition to register as hitscan.



» Submachine Guns «

Fennec 45 Reduced far damage Reduced damage against armor Requires 2 additional bullets to break 3 Armor Plates



» Battle Rifle «

FTac Recon Increased sprint speed

Lachmann-762 Increased damage range Reduced ADS speed Reduced hip spread min Increased hip spread while moving Increase sprint speed

SO-14 Increased movement speed

TAQ-V Reduced near damage Reduced muzzle velocity Reduced far damage range Reduced movement speed



ATTACHMENTS

» Ammunition «

Incendiary Ammunition Residual Incendiary damage will no longer eliminate Players Fixed an issue that prevented residual Incendiary damage from being applied to Armor. Fixed an issue that allowed Sniper Rifles to down Players with 3 Armor Plates in a single shot while using Incendiary Ammunition.



MULTIPLAYER

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused some elements to be missing in the After Action Report.

Fixed collision issues with various elements on Embassy.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to leave Farm 18 in Infected.

Ranked Play

Fixed an issue causing Players to receive harsher suspensions than intended.

Fixed an issue causing Players to get kicked for inactivity despite being active in a match.

Fixed an issue that would incorrectly display that SR had reset to 0.

SPECIAL OPS

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue stopping a Player being unable to move if they use the Terminals at the same time as another Player.

WARZONE 2.0

PLAYLIST

Al Mazrah

Standard Solos Max Players: 150 Assimilation: Off Duos Max Players: 150 Assimilation: Refill Trios Max Players: 150 Assimilation: Refill Quads Max Players: 152 Assimilation: Refill



Ashika Island

Resurgence Solos New! Max Players: 52 Assimilation: Off Quads Max Players: 52 Assimilation: Off



GENERAL

Adjusted the positioning of some geographic elements on Ashika Island to allow for better cover during engagements.

BUG FIXES

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Ashika Island allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue that caused the correct combination of Attachments with Incendiary Rounds to allow Sniper Rifles to down Players in a single shot.

Battle Royale

Fixed an issue that prevented purchased Loadout Drop Markers from equipping to the active Loadout Field Upgrade slot.

Fixed an issue that caused the Most Wanted Contract tooltip to indicate a 4 minute timer, when the actual timer is 3 minutes once accepted.

Fixed an issue that caused standard Battle Royale Solos to still use 2v2 Gulag.

Fixed an issue that would inaccurately display the “Placed 155th” message upon Squad elimination.

DMZ