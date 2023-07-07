Warzone 2 expert reveals ‘OP’ AR everyone abandoned is still deadly

If you thought the ISO Hemlock had gone away in Warzone 2, you might want to think again. Even though players have abandoned it, the assault rifle is pretty viable.

Over the last few seasons, the Warzone 2 devs have managed to shake up the meta in a big way with numerous buffs and weapon changes. In Season 4, they finally knocked the Cronen Squall off its perch with a pretty significant nerf.

Prior to the Cronen’s dominance, though, fans of the battle royale suffered through the ISO Hemlock meta. The assault rifle was broken at pretty much every range, but it took a while for the devs to address it.

When they did, though, it barely dropped off the first time. It took a second nerf for the AR to completely fall off the map. However, it is still pretty viable these days and could make a comeback.

Best ISO Hemlock loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4

That’s according to Warzone expert Sally Is A Dog, who highlighted it in his July 6 video and questioned why players still don’t use it more often.

While Sally himself wants to leave the days of the Hemlock’s dominance “in the past,” he praised it for still being usable. “It felt pretty good. I don’t know why everyone stopped using it, it’s still a very serviceable AR,” the YouTuber said.

The loadout doesn’t really differ from the days of old, either as the likes of the SZ Recharge sight, 5.56 High Velocity rounds, and the 45-round magazine are all being used.

Barrel : Fielder-T50

: Fielder-T50 Muzzle : Komodo Heavy

: Komodo Heavy Optic : SZ Recharge-DX

: SZ Recharge-DX Ammunition : 5.56 High Velocity

: 5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 45-round mag

As noted, the Hemlock’s usage has fallen completely off a cliff. WZRanked has it as the 18th most-used weapon, which isn’t terrible, but it is still a far cry from the good old days.

It remains to be seen if the Hemlock will ever really break back into the meta, but it’s clearly usable.