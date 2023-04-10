Warzone 2 guru outlines Assault Rifle that is “way better” than meta ISO Hemlock

If you’re looking to use something other than the ISO Hemlock in Warzone 2, then you might want to check out a powerful assault rifle that could be “way better” than the dominant gun.

Over the last few weeks, the meta in Warzone 2 has shifted greatly following the releases of the Season 2 and Season 2 Reloaded update, which both brought about rounds of weapon balancing.

These new updates have also added fresh guns to the battle royale’s ever-expanding weapon pool, with the ISO Hemlock – added in the main Season 2 update – shooting to the top of the pick rate charts.

The powerful assault rifle has become the go-to weapon of choice for a majority of players, however, there might be something that is “way better” that is just creeping under its nose.

Best Taq-56 loadout for Warzone 2

That’s according to YouTuber TheKoreanSavage anyway, as he believes the TAQ-56 is superior to the ISO Hemlock, given he has issues with the latter’s fire rate.

“The Time to Kill is good on the ISO Hemlock but, like, the fire rate is my concern. The ISO feels good, but the fire rate just feels slow,” the YouTuber said. “This [TAQ-56] feels like butter!”

While some players might want to use a sight on the TAQ, the KoreanSavage opts against it, running the 17.5’ Tundra Pro Barrel and 60-round mags instead of the more popular Aim OP-V4 sight and 40-round mags.

Barrel: 17.5’ Tundra Pro Barrel

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

Magazine: 60-round mags

Timestamp of 12:12

As noted, the TAQ isn’t an off-meta choice like some other weapons that have gotten shine recently, as it clocks in with a 4% usage rate on WZRanked.

Given that the YouTuber believes it beats out the Hemlock, don’t be shocked to see that tick up a little bit as others give it the same chance to perform.