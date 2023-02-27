Warzone 2 expert reveals “completely overpowered” AR loadout to replace RPK

Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has unveiled a loadout for a completely overpowered AR now that the “RPK is gone” in Season 2.

The February 24 update completely shook up Warzone 2’s meta, among other changes the RPK and Fennec have been hit with nerfs which resulted in a big hit to these weapons’ popularity.

With some of Warzone 2’s meta weapons falling out of favor, new weapons are climbing the ladder to become the most popular among the players, one such is the new ISO Hemlock, a very promising assault rifle that has been already banned from ranked play.

YouTuber Metaphor proposed a loadout for Hemlock that in his own words is “completely overpowered”, and now that RPK was nerfed in a recent update, could overtake it in popularity.

Article continues after ad

Best ISO Hemlock loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Muzzle: XTN Havoc 90

XTN Havoc 90 Barrel: Fielder-T50

Fielder-T50 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Stock: Mace 600

Mace 600 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Metaphor explained that he thinks ISO Hemlock is among the best Assault Rifles or even guns overall currently in the game.

“I just think this thing is an absolute beam, this thing is carrying Warzone for me right now big time, I have been having so much fun with this gun, it’s absolutely overpowered,” said the content creator about the ISO Hemlock.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The assault rifle has a rapid TTK at medium ranges and a very generous recoil, the build above focuses on furthering its range and damage falloff. Some attachments also improve the gun’s already great accuracy and recoil control.

Article continues after ad

For bigger squad games or higher intensity matches like Resurgence it’s recommended to swap out the optic or the stock for a higher capacity magazine.

That said, you’ll still want either a submachine gun like the Lachmann Sub, or a secondary pistol to cover close range where Hemlock can be beaten.

The gun is currently pushing the 8% pick rate according to WZRanked, and that number is only growing with each day.