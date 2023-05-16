JGOD reveals best Warzone 2 ISO Hemlock alternatives in Season 3 Reloaded

Players use the ISO Hemlock more than any other weapon in Warzone 2, but JGOD provided a few viable alternatives.

Season 3 Reloaded attempted to slow down time-to-kill speeds in close-range engagements while also making it easier for weapons to hit enemies further away. The developers added new damage values to help accomplish their goal.

However, True Game Data tested the mid-season update changes and concluded that the new damage values didn’t really have an impact on the TTK. Warzone 2’s long-range meta didn’t change without much of a change to gunfights.

According to WZ Ranked, The ISO Hemlock is far and away still the most popular weapon in the battle royale sequel. JGOD went against the grain and explained why the TTK changes actually elevated a few long-range alternatives.

What is the best long-range meta weapon in Warzone 2?

Using data collected by True Game Data, JGOD compared different AR TTK speeds after the Season 3 Reloaded update.

JGOD discovered it takes around 13 shots to fully down an enemy with the Lachmann 556, bringing its TTK to around 996 milliseconds. The YouTuber also factored in that if a player lands a headshot after breaking an enemy’s armor, the speed could improve to around 913 and 12 shots to kill.

With the new TTK changes, JGOD argued that in some instances, if a player lands a headshot while the opponent still has plates on, it won’t kill them in fewer bullets.

JGOD did the same testing on the Kastov 545 and ISO Hemlock. He concluded that the Kastov 545 has a TTK of around 1012 and 12 shots, which could improve to 920 and 11 shots with a non-armor headshot.

And the ISO Hemlock kills in 996ms and 13 shots, which could get bumped up to 913 and 12 shots.

Next, JGOD tested all three weapons in-game.

“Overall, the Lachmann 556 performed very well. I think the Kastov 545 feels pretty good.”

The YouTuber admitted that players will most likely still lean toward the Hemlock because players can kill in five chest and three headshots.

That shouldn’t discount the other two options, as JGOD pointed out that the Kastov 545 and Lachmann 556 have 60-round mags, while the Hemlock can only carry 45-round mags. Both AR alternatives also benefit from an easy-to-control recoil pattern.

It will be interesting to see if Warzone 2’s long-range meta shifts at all as players become more familiar with the new TTK in Season 3 Reloaded.