Warzone 2 expert reveals best “low recoil” loadout for “deadly” ISO Hemlock

Warzone 2 guru TrueGameData has unveiled the best “low recoil” loadout for the brand new ISO Hemlock AR, making it “deadly” at medium to long range.

Warzone 2’s Season 2 update is live and the patch brought a huge amount of new content for the community to check out.

Of course, the main focus for players is still identifying the best meta loadouts to dominate their opponents and rack up countless kills in their matches.

So, with the new ISO Hemlock arriving in the arsenal, various builds are being tested to push the AR to its limits and see if it can compete with the other top-tier options.

Well, Warzone 2 expert TrueGameData believes they’ve found the number one setup that transforms the weapon into a “low recoil” laser beam that’s “deadly” at mid-range.

Activison The ISO Hemlock has minimal recoil, making it extremely easy to control.

Best ISO Hemlock Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Optic: Schlager 3.4X

Schlager 3.4X Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

According to TrueGameData, the biggest strength of the ISO Hemlock is the gun’s minimal recoil which makes it extremely easy to control.

Similar to the TAQ-56, it may not have the most dominant TTK at long range, but the lack of kickback makes it simple to land every single bullet and maximize your damage output.

The build above focuses on achieving exactly that, pushing the gun’s stability to its limits while also boosting its bullet velocity.

This results in an easy-to-use AR that’s incredibly versatile and would be perfect when paired up with a meta SMG like the Fennec 45 or the Lachmann Sub.

Following the Season 2 update, guns like the Sakin MG38 and RPK are the dominant picks, but if you struggle to control their recoil, the ISO Hemlock could be your number-one choice.

Sometimes it’s better to sacrifice damage potential for stability, especially when you’re battling an enemy in a high-pressure skirmish, it’s absolutely vital you land every single shot.