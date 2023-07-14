Warzone 2 files hint in-game Modern Warfare 3 reveal event is just on the horizon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 could be poised for a spectacular entrance in Warzone 2, with new game files hinting at an imminent live-event unveiling.

Well-known leaker, HeyImAlaix, teased this possibility in a recent tweet stating, “Seems like a reveal event will happen in Al Mazrah (DMZ?) in S5…it is named ‘Reveal.'” This clue suggests that gamers could be in for a special live event expected to take place in the game’s upcoming fifth season.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of the new Modern Warfare installment. Insider Gaming previously reported that the 2023 Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 3 (Modern Warfare III), is being developed by Sledgehammer Games and assisted by various other studios.

The report also highlighted that Modern Warfare 3 would be a full-fledged sequel to Modern Warfare 2, including a campaign, multiplayer, zombies, and a fresh Warzone map launching during the title’s first season in December.

CoD_Perseus, another leaker, previously shared early design images for the next Call of Duty installment back in May. These images allude to the possibility that Terminal, a map from Modern Warfare 2 (2009), which saw revivals in other Call of Duty titles, might return again in Modern Warfare 3.

Additionally, Scrapyard, another crowd-favorite albeit smaller map, could potentially feature in MW3, if these images prove credible.

The most recent Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded update also brought many other surprises with it, including speculation that famed artists 21 Savage and Nicki Minaj may be potentially joining Warzone 2 as Operators.

These rumors, also sparked by recent data mining revelations, suggest Activision might be expanding its horizons to infuse more star power into its renowned FPS franchise, emulating other games like Fortnite that regularly roll out high-profile collaborations.

The possibility of a Warzone 2 event for the unveiling of Modern Warfare 3 aligns with previous trends.

Both Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard were revealed through live events in Warzone, offering a dynamic way to introduce the new titles.

As always, remember to take these leaks with a grain of salt, and stay tuned for official announcements.