CoD dataminers claim 21 Savage & Nicki Minaj Operators coming to Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

Another wave of celebrity crossover bundles may be on the way to Call of Duty as dataminers have allegedly found evidence of new Operators for 21 Savage and Nicki Minaj.

In an era where live-service games like Fortnite break the mold with marquee collaborations on a near-weekly basis, with everyone from Master Chief to LeBron James dropping in, Activision has slowly been following suit with its hit FPS franchise.

Notably, both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 looked to kickstart the crossover trend in CoD earlier this year when internet celebs NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman were the first to receive their own custom bundles in-game. Things didn’t quite go according to plan here, however, as both bundles were soon removed due to controversy surrounding the former.

Article continues after ad

However, the troubled first attempt may not have halted Activision’s plans altogether. Following the Season 4 Reloaded update on July 12, dataminers have reportedly sifted through the latest batch of code and uncovered new references for future celeb Operators on the way.

Activision NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman briefly had their own custom Operators in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2.

First circulated by prominent dataminer ‘HeyImAlaix’ on Twitter, they shared that mega-popular artists 21 Savage and Nicki Minaj may both be receiving custom Operator bundles in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

While exact details are obviously unclear for now, the leaker soon followed up to assure that both are “100%” in store for Operator skins in particular. Meaning CoD players could soon be able to drop into battle in the shoes of either hip-hop musician.

Article continues after ad

Given the scope of the first bundles of this nature as well, with NICKMERCS and Tim both arriving with custom weapon Blueprints to boot, there’s every chance these bundles follow suit as well, giving players more ways to rep the popular celebs in-game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Just when these two crossover cosmetics may arrive in CoD also remains to be seen, though further reports suggest a launch sometime in Season 5. We’ll be sure to update you here should that change in the coming weeks.

Article continues after ad

Crossovers are nothing inherently new for the CoD series on the whole, as in previous seasons, we’ve seen a number of big properties like Rambo and even Saw enter the fray to some degree. However, playable celeb Operators is a relatively new territory. If leaks hold true, 21 Savage and Nicki Minaj would be the first playable musicians in CoD.

Given Season 4 Reloaded only just went live, we’re bound to learn plenty more in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled for any teasers from the celebs.