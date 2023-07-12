CoD players lash out at “grim” Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded roadmap filled with Bundles

Call of Duty players across both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 aren’t exactly thrilled with the state of the Season 4 Reloaded roadmap. Despite its marquee collab with The Boys, a lack of substance and a reliance on existing in-store Bundles has many labeling it as a “grim” look at the weeks ahead.

With each passing season, and the mid-season updates between them, CoD players are typically treated to a new roadmap. These chock-full graphics intend to give the community a condensed look at everything on the horizon.

From new multiplayer maps in MW2 to exciting Battle Royale playlists on the Warzone 2 side, and of course, weapons and cosmetics carrying across both, there’s always plenty listed on these roadmaps so everyone knows what’s in the pipeline.

However, with Season 4 Reloaded now in focus, the community isn’t quite enamored with the latest look ahead. While a major crossover with The Boys takes center stage, many players have lashed out at the surrounding content, or lack thereof, to be precise.

Activision The Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded roadmap in full.

“The Season 4 Reloaded roadmap without Bundles is grim,” one player claimed on Reddit in response to the news. Obscuring all in-store Bundles of weapon Blueprints and Operator skins alike, they shared a rather blank roadmap with only a few notable pieces of fresh content.

Furthermore, others quickly highlighted how some of the advertised bundles in the roadmap have actually been available in the shop “for weeks” at this point. “Don’t let the clowns fool you,” another player chimed in to alert the community.

“Padding out your ‘upcoming content’ sheet with cosmetics that have already been out for weeks just comes across as desperation.”

In total, six cosmetic Bundles are advertised on the latest roadmap, filling the bottom right corner of the graphic. Joining them is a spotlight for new Operator Izzy alongside three standalone Bundles from The Boys crossover. Thus, premium packs in the shop take up nearly half of the entire roadmap.

With players already concerned over not only the new Shotgun in Season 4 Reloaded, but also one of the crossover Boys skins too, these complaints only pile onto what’s already a controversial update for the hit FPS titles.

It’s worth bearing in mind, however, Reloaded updates are often smaller in scope compared to the dawn of a new season in full. Though whether the upcoming Season 5 content drop looks to address player complaints over a reliance on Bundles in the roadmap, we’ll just have to wait and see.