First look at Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer with reveal trailer

Modern Warfare III is fast approaching, with developers Sledgehammer Games looking to round out the rebooted MW trilogy as successfully as they did with the original MW3 in 2011. Now, they’ve released the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer gameplay trailer to give players their best look at what to expect in the new title.

When the original Modern Warfare 3 title came out, it became the best-selling game in the Call of Duty franchise, with gameplay very similar to that of Modern Warfare 2, which had been such a monumental success.

Article continues after ad

The latest iteration of MWII, 2022’s release, didn’t quite live up to its namesake, but expectations are very high for MWIII, with fans believing the devs are attempting to give players exactly what they want.

Article continues after ad

While you can’t get an exact feel for the game from the trailer, you can definitely see some of the things about the game you’ll love — including how it looks to be playing on the classic Modern Warfare 2 maps in 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer reveal trailer

While we’ve already seen images here and there of what the game and maps look like, as well as some leaks and descriptions of what is to come, players will definitely be happy to see it in more of a multiplayer environment, especially ahead of the MW3 beta, which is due to start from October 6 for certain players.

Article continues after ad

This reveal trailer arrives two days before Call of Duty: Next, which will include live multiplayer gameplay from the creators that have been flown out to attend the LA event, as well as the global premiere of the new Warzone map, a first look at Zombies, and a big Warzone Mobile update.