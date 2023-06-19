Modern Warfare 3 leak reveals two iconic multiplayer maps

We still don’t know much about the next Call of Duty game, which is rumored to be Modern Warfare 3. However, a leak may have given fans a sneak peek at the title’s first two maps.

Insider Gaming reported that Call of Duty 2023 will be called Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). All signs point towards Sledgehammer Games leading the project. As for gameplay details, Tom Henderson and other reliable COD insiders claimed there will be a continuation of MW2’s story, new multiplayer content, and more.

Initially, a leak suggested the next COD would be premium DLC instead of a full game. These details also noted the new game would feature maps from Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer’s catalog, celebrating the franchise’s 20th anniversary.

We may not be getting premium DLC, but a new leak showed classic maps that could potentially be coming to Modern Warfare 3.

Scrapyard and Terminal leaked as Modern Warfare 3 maps

On May 19, leaker CoD_Perseus shared early design images for the next COD entry. The first two images showcase Terminal, a map from MW2 (2009). Terminal is a medium-sized battlefield that set in an airport. The beloved multiplayer received remakes in MW3 (2011), Infinite Warfare, and COD Mobile.

Terminal is also a POI in Warzone 2 but only includes a few elements from the original map.

The second set of images comes from Scrapyard. The small-scale multiplayer environment takes place in an aircraft junkyard with airplane parts scattered around as cover. The map has only ever appeared in the original MW2 and COD Mobile.

The leaker added: “I also can’t confirm if they’re real.” With that in mind, both map leaks need to be taken with a pinch of salt, as they have not yet been confirmed by the developers.

As for when fans can get their hands on Modern Warfare 3, Insider Gaming reported the game will launch on November 10, with a reveal trailer coming in August.