Warzone 2 expert unveils “number one” sniper for racking up kills

Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has revealed the “number one” sniper for dominating Al Mazrah, and their meta build makes it easy to wipe out enemies in an instant.

While the TAQ-56 has stood out as the strongest AR in Warzone 2 and the Fennec 45 is by far the most dominant gun at close quarters, it can be a little more complicated when it comes to picking out a top-tier sniper.

Although some players want raw firepower in their long-range rifles, others prefer to quick-scope foes and prioritize mobility over everything else.

With so many lethal options available in the sniper category, you could hop into matches and test them all out for yourself, but sometimes it’s better to let an expert do the thinking for you.

Luckily, Metaphor has all the answers and has outlined the “number one” sniper that you need to be using in the current meta.

Activison The SP-X 80 deals lethal damage at long range.

Best SP-X 80 Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: PVZ-890 Tac Stock

PVZ-890 Tac Stock Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Ammunition: .300 High Velocity

Describing the SP-X 80 as the “number one” sniper in Warzone 2, Metaphor’s build is designed to push the gun’s damage to the limit, making it extremely deadly from a distance.

Instead of kitting out the weapon for speed and ADS time, the loadout above prioritizes bullet velocity and firepower, making it the perfect sniper for picking off foes.

As you’ll notice, Metaphor avoids using a barrel to negate the ADS penalty, choosing instead to run .300 High-Velocity ammunition for the bullet velocity benefits with very few drawbacks.

Keep in mind, this sniper will not one-shot your opponents outright, but with the incredible stability offered by the SP-X 80, you’ll easily land two consecutive bullets.

As with any rifle, it’s recommended that you run the Weapon Specialist perk package for added versatility.

This will give you access to Overkill so you can use a meta AR or SMG, both the M4 and Lachmann Sub are brilliant choices.

So, don’t hesitate to test this out in your games, it’s more than capable of dominating Al Mazrah in the hands of a sharpshooter.