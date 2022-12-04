Warzone 2 expert unveils “no-recoil” SMG build being ignored in Season One meta

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Warzone 2 expert and content creator Metaphor has outlined his “no recoil” build of the Minibak SMG from Modern Warfare 2, claiming it’s seriously underused in the CoD battle royale.

The launch of Warzone 2.0 has, unsurprisingly, left players scrambling to find the strongest and most meta guns in the sequel BR.

While players continue to gravitate towards the M4, TAQ-56 and Fennec 45, plenty of fans are exploring less-picked options to find underappreciated gems.

According to YouTuber Metaphor, there’s one Modern Warfare 2 submachine gun that is eminently usable, despite sitting at a modest pick rate of 0.85%.

Metaphor reveals “no recoil” Minibak loadout for Warzone 2 Season 1

In a December 3 YouTube video, he outlined how best to use the Minibak to make the most of its solid range, strong accuracy and huge default magazines.

“This gun is actually being slept-on big time,” he said. “This Minibak, I tried it for two or three games and I fried every game with it. This thing is surprisingly really good and it has one of the best features from the other games [it’s been in]. The Minibak has that extra magazine size so you basically get a free attachment.”

Metaphor specifically pinpointed the FTAC Castle Comp key attachment to eliminate any recoil, weighing down the front of the weapon to minimize kick. His full recommended loadout is detailed below:

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Ammo: 9mm Overpressured

9mm Overpressured Rear Grip: True-TAC Grip

True-TAC Grip Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Laser: FTAC Grimline Laser

The chosen build looks to capitalize on the Minibak’s speed and handling, meaning it can compete at close and medium ranges.

Its damage isn’t the best but it’s versatility comes from its magazine size and accuracy.

Players will need a longer-range option in their back pocket – probably an assault rifle or sniper rifle depending on their confidence – but the Minibak as a primary will have players covered against any nearby enemies.