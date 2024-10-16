Warzone’s best long-range meta gun is secretly an SMG demon

The most popular long-range weapon in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 can also be a lethal SMG when it’s built right, meaning you can dominate with it across all ranges and maps.

Ever since it launched in Season 6, the DTIR 30-06 battle rifle has been dominating not only in multiplayer, but you cannot avoid it in Warzone battle royale.

It packs a serious punch and barely recoils, making it both incredibly lethal and incredibly easy to use. The LMG is devastating in any player’s hands.

Article continues after ad

However, while the likes of the Static HV SMG or the Reclaimer 18 shotguns run rampant at close range in Warzone, some players have started to use the DTIR with a different build, that accentuates its power up close.

Here are the attachments you’ll want to use:

Muzzle : Quartermaster Suppressor

: Quartermaster Suppressor Barrel : Barter-XS Short Barrel

: Barter-XS Short Barrel Stock : Demo Nimble Stock

: Demo Nimble Stock Ammunition : .30-06 High Grain Rounds

: .30-06 High Grain Rounds Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Activision

As with pretty much any weapon in Warzone now, the Quartermaster Suppressor is absolutely essential. It gives you huge boosts to your recoil and gun kick control, as well as keeping you off the enemy minimap when you shoot.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Similarly, an extended magazine of some description should always feature on every gun, and this DTIR SMG build is no different – we’ve opted for the 40-Round Mag as it carries more than the 30 with only small drawbacks.

However, it’s the other attachments that make the difference here. The Barter-XS Short Barrel improves speed across the board, including Sprint to Fire, ADS, and Movement, at a small sacrifice of velocity, range and recoil.

The Demo Nimble Stock helps improve recoil control once again, while the High Grain Rounds bring back some bullet velocity and damage range, meaning you can shred in medium and longer ranges too, essentially making it a do-it-all gun.

Article continues after ad

If you prefer to use an Optic, however, you could remove the High Grain Rounds and instead opt for a Slate Reflector, Mk. 3 Reflector or similar. However, the JAK Glassless Optic is still certainly usable.

While the DTIR obviously excels at long ranges thanks to its minuscule recoil and huge damage profile, it’s well worth testing out the weapon for short-range fights too. It could open up the meta to try other long-range guns, or even operate as a better sniper support build.

Article continues after ad