Warzone 2 expert unveils Battle Rifle with “absurd” TTK in Season 1 Reloaded

Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has unveiled a top-tier Battle Rifle that dishes out “absurd” damage output at medium range.

In Warzone 2, the majority of players gravitate toward ARs and LMGs for medium to long-range gunfights.

Weapons like the M4, RPK, TAQ-56, and Kastov 762 have already made a name for themselves on Al Mazrah and are perfect for racking up kills.

However, the popularity of these categories is leading players to overlook Battle Rifles, which are particularly effective from afar.

For WhosImmortal, there’s one Battle Rifle that deserves a lot more attention than it’s getting thanks to the gun’s “absurd” damage output, and he’s even provided a meta build.

Activision The TAQ-V has a devastating mid-range TTK.

Best TAQ-V loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel: 18″ Precision-6 Barrel

18″ Precision-6 Barrel Magazine: 30-Round Mag

When it comes to Battle Rifles, WhosImmortal has outlined the TAQ-V as his number one pick, even placing the weapon in his top 10 Warzone 2 loadouts.

For him, the gun’s “absolutely absurd” damage output at mid-range makes it a top-tier contender that can outmatch most opponents with ease.

While utilizing the TAQ-V at long distances does require the accuracy of a “higher skilled player” on account of the weapon’s recoil, its TTK makes this drawback well worth it.

The build above aims to maximize the TAQ-V’s bullet velocity and damage, while also bolstering its kickback on Al Mazrah.

Although the TAQ-V can perform at close quarters and from a distance in the hands of a skilled player, we recommend running Weapon Specialist.

This gives you access to Overkill, which allows you to run a second primary. Any meta SMG or AR would fit perfectly into this loadout, or even a sniper if you enjoy picking off enemies from afar.

So, make sure to test out the TAQ-V in one of your matches if you’re looking for a devastating mid-range weapon that tears down foes in milliseconds.